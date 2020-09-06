Westside Story – US Naval Observatory

This coming November 2020, I will have contributed Westside Story columns to The Suburban Times for ten years.

Have you ever noticed I have never, not even one time, written an article about our US Naval Observatory?

You can probably guess why that is. I am always looking for the funny.

I have always shied away from the US Naval Observatory topic because I assumed it was too serious. It seems too intellectual for a guy with my particular mental acuity. Besides, the US Naval Observatory simply sounds too sciency (sciency is a new word found only in the Joe Boyle dictionary). My motto is no humor, no story.

Once again, my sister Peg has proven me wrong. Our US Naval Observatory does have humor potential. Do not take my word for it. Check out the photo Peg sent me, which caused me to write about the US Naval Observatory the first time ever.

Photo Credit: Facebook