Broken Hearts, Tears, and Shattered Dreams

Some of my friends are Republicans and as far as I can determine they are still backing President Donald Trump. I have never seen anything worthy about him and my estimations of his worth have only gone down, so I was shocked a few days ago when I came across a YouTube video of a Republican who regrets voting for Trump. Over the last two nights I have watched about a hundred short clips on YouTube. They are heartbreaking and there are many, many more I could have watched.

I grew up voting for the best candidate. My father, from Missouri (same as me and my mother), used to say, “I always vote for the best man. He just always happens to be Republican.” I remember watching the 1952 Republican convention on our Bendix TV.

1952 Republican Convention/Eisenhower acceptance speech

I voted for Republicans for president until I voted for Bill Clinton. I was embarrassed by his sexual antics in the White house. I voted for W next because I could not stand the Democratic candidates. I thought surely they can find someone smarter, but they didn’t.

The YouTube clips of disenchanted Republicans seem like kindred spirits. Here are six . . .

Tom from Nevada, a long time Republican supporter and worker. “Being from California I had the opportunity to work with Ronald Reagan at his think tank in California . . . I also served three years for a Republican congressman in Southern California and I also have experience with about twenty campaigns, presidential, gubernatorial, and congressional for the Republican Party, so I have my credentials. My vote four years ago went to Donald Trump. This year it will not go to Donald Trump.”

Paul is a life-long Republican and a devout Christian: “When the Lord was on this Earth he didn’t insult people, he didn’t bully them, he didn’t make fun of them . . . Leading by fear is not the American way.”

Cheves from Texas has voted straight republican his entire life . . . but can’t do it any more. “Now government is only limited by Donald Trump’s daily whims.”

Dale from Kentucky voted for Trump. He won’t make that mistake again. “I am so worried about where our country is . . . how we’re looked at by the rest of the world . . . four more years in this office I wonder if we can survive this democracy.

Roy is a lifelong Republican, but he is scared by Trump’s lack of character. “Now, in 2020 I want to work as hard as I can to make sure he (Trump) is not re-elected.”

Life-long Republican Marka from Georgia will be voting for Democratic candidates. “Donald Trump and the Republican Party have completely gone by the wayside and in terms of the Republican Party I thought I knew, so now as a life-long Republican I’m looking to say ‘what party represents me’ and for the first time in all these years I’ll be voting in November for a Democratic presidential candidate and a Democratic senate candidate.”

Across the nation we are seeing more and more Republicans not only voting for a Democratic president, but some are vowing to never vote Republican, again. That is a shame. On YouTube there are videos about Democrats crossing over to vote for Trump, but the clips are usually from news programs rather than independent shot-at-home clips. In watching the video clips of these people you can see dismay, disappointment, and sense of loss of their own histories.

Personally, I do not want to see President Trump re-elected, but I do not want to see the Republican Party dismantled. I still believe in family, and locally I support both Democrats and Republicans for office. We need balance and diverse ideas.