Westside Story – A Sign of The Time

This morning I thought I would write a fascinating column comparing Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Not long after beginning my first draft, I became acutely aware my readers already suffer from an overdose of daily news on this very topic.

Having scrapped Joe and Donald, I am left to ponder, “What shall I write about?”

I know. I will write about a brand new issue that begs a burning question of paramount concern to society at large. This issue is so fresh, you will not have seen it on the news.

It must be reassuring to know you can always depend on a Ben Sclair publication like The Suburban Times to bring you the news factually and firstly.

Photo Credit: Unknown

My sister, Peg, not to be confused with the famous writer, Don Doman’s Peg, has a keenly developed sense for emerging issues often overshadowed by pandemics and politics.

The photo Peg found floating on the internet is of an actual street sign that reads, “ RED SQUIRRELS DRIVE SLOWLY . The sign triggers a burning question for anyone with an elevated intellect and analytical mind.

That question is, WHY ARE RED SQUIRRELS ALLOWED TO DRIVE ANYWAY?

Photo Credit: Wikipedia