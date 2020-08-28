Letter: Black Lives Matter?

“A Colorado man was arrested after a stabbing in which the assailant called out ‘black lives matter’ before stabbing the victim, according to news reports.”

The assailant was black. The victim was white and was stabbed while walking his dog.

“The Marlins and Mets walk off the field in protest and leave a BLM shirt on home plate”; “Seattle sports stars Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Russell Wilson each wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt as they hosted ESPN’s annual awards show” but did any – any – of these sports figures decry the massive destructive rioting and renewed frenzies of violence, often in the name of Black Lives Matter, occurring across the country?

No, they did not.

While they spoke of the need for justice and equality, did they at the same time condemn the horrific devastation that the BLM movement has spawned?

No, they did not.

Activist, writer and supporter of the Black Lives Movement, Shaun King, said this past June 22, as reported in Newsweek, that “the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should come down. They are a form of white supremacy.

“Tear them down. All murals and stained-glass windows of white Jesus and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

Rip and tear, smash and demolish, as much says this activist, writer, and supporter of the Black Lives Movement.

The BLM website itself contains not one word of disapproval or censure, castigates not at all such atrocities in its name.

Why not?

Are any means necessary to achieve their ends justified?

Is not the prize tarnished, is there not an asterisk by their avowed purpose that besmirches what it is they are trying to achieve?

All the courts and fields of sports endeavor on which the likes of Bird, Rapinoe, and Wilson, et al perform, have boundaries.

Boundaries, which violated, end the play.

Sure, walk off the baseball diamond Mariners, Marlins and Mets. Refuse to play the game. Leave the BLM t-shirt on the plate.

But remember, you are not only well-paid professionals, you are much-looked-up-to-by-youth sports heroes and thus bear significant responsibility to strongly advocate for justice and – and – at the same time – in the same sentence – stridently denounce the evils perpetuated in the name of that which you support.

The boundaries are there for a reason.

A river without boundaries is a swamp.

Where evil lurks.