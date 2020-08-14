A Prediction from Jaynie Jones that goes Boom Boom Boom!

I predict a Baby Boom in the next six to nine months. With millions of people “quarantined” at home, “self-isolating” under “Stay Home / Stay Safe” orders such as here in Washington and in other states from coast-to-coast across the United States, I anticipate that there will be a tsunami of new babies arriving in the coming months.

Newborn Baby Girl

With so many people spending so much time at home and with so many restrictions on ‘other’ activities, I’d be willing to bet that there will be a corresponding increase in the number of newborns arriving in the months ahead — far more than would have been expected if the pandemic had not hit and affected every aspect of our lives.

Mother and Baby Boy

Hospitals are already nearing capacity with increased patient census due to COVID-19 patients. One such example was reported in The News Tribune’s Thursday, August 13, 2020 edition.

Baby Boy

Joint Base Lewis McChord is reportedly, “… telling some pregnant women they cannot give birth on base because there are too many patients and not enough staff.” Read the full story here (copy and paste the link into your browser) lnkd.in/guV6Evf

#birth #health #maternal #baby #babies #neonatal #newborn #obgyn #obstetrics #gynecology #military #COVID19 #coronavirus #sharethis #shareyourthoughts