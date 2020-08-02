Westside Story – Vote August 4, 2020

August 4, 2020, is our Washington State political primary. Every vote counts, especially yours.

Choosing the leader of our Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is an important vote to get right because the sheriff’s department can impact on each of us as Pierce County citizens in a number of ways.

We have four candidates to choose from. Choose carefully,

Voting Cyndie Fajardo for our next Pierce County Sheriff will accomplish several things.

(1) Voting Fajardo is a vote for the most highly experienced and qualified candidate. Cyndie Fajardo has worked 36 years as a professional in law enforcement. She has more background than any of the other candidates.

(2) Voting Fajardo will make a strong stand for supporting gender equality as she will be our first female Sheriff dating back to when the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was founded in 1853.

While gender is not a reason to vote for a particular candidate, voting Fajardo is a smart move because she is the most highly qualified candidate. By voting for the most qualified candidate that happens to be a woman, we accomplish choosing excellent leadership and simultaneously support gender equality.

(3) Interestingly, while her former unit is being investigated, the issues in question date back to a time before she was in charge. It looks like a setup to me. Once she was transferred into the unit, then and only then did the investigation begin. Ethics dictate that the investigation should be completed with proper dispatch to avoid what has been used for innuendo and dirty politics. There does not seem to be any investigative movement

My 30 years experience with Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo tells me she will be proven innocent of all alleged transgressions.

To bring our Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in line with modern-day societal expectations for non-biased and fair law enforcement along with equal treatment of all citizens, I am recommending citizens vote Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.

My ballot looks like this.

As Sheriff, Cyndie Fajardo can provide reliable and effective leadership. Cyndie Fajardo’s knowledge of our community, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, will facilitate her ability to lead us into the future in the current rapidly changing field of law enforcement. To that end, citizens of Pierce County will be well served.