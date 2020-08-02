Westside Story – Accidental Article

August 1, 2020, I sent what I consider a heartfelt email to Lakewood’s Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen with a copy to my wife.

My wife responded with, “Good note.” A bit later in the morning, the idea for incorporating my note in a Westside Story came to me. Sharing my thinking and experience related to Jason Whalen may just help my readers with their voting process.

That is how I ended up writing what I am referring to as an “Accidental Article”. My actual note to our Deputy Mayor and future County Council District 6 Councilman is included below.

Jason Whalen

Copy of my original note edited for grammar:

“Deputy Mayor Whalen,

While you and I have disagreed on an issue or two, please know this. My wife and I respect you, the way you serve the public, and admire your industrious work spirit and high standard for ethical behavior.

This means you will be the recipient of two votes for Pierce County Council District No. 6 from the Boyle household. When you win the election, we will miss having you on our Lakewood City Council. Thank you for your past service to Lakewood, and good luck to you in the future.

Joseph Boyle – Pierce County Resident 61 years.”

Jason Whalen has an abundant amount of experience and a positive track record as a community leader to help us work towards a better Pierce County.

Remember to vote.