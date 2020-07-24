Pilkey Hopping & Ekberg Insurance Brokers acquiring Taylor Thomason Insurance Brokers

Pilkey Hopping & Ekberg Insurance Brokers has announced it will acquire Taylor Thomason Insurance Brokers in a deal set to close August 1st. Both firms have been providing insurance services to Tacoma and the South Sound for multiple generations.

Frank Ekberg started what would become Pilkey Hopping & Ekberg out of a Pacific Avenue storefront in 1896. Today, with 124 years in business, the firm is still family run with Franks great-grandson at the helm.

Tom Taylor, Sr. founded Taylor-Thomason Insurance Brokers out of his Proctor area home in 1937. His son, Tom Taylor, Jr. built the firm to the respected group it is today through over five decades of service.

“We are extremely honored to welcome all the Taylor-Thomason staff and clients into the PHE family and proud to continue their great legacy in the community, “ said Reid Ekberg, President of Pilkey Hopping & Ekberg.

Both firms share a commitment to providing service with integrity and supporting the communities they serve. The acquisition will bring strength, continuity and continued dedication to their clients. Their insurance services include all lines of personal insurance, business insurance, life, health and employee benefits.

For more information please contact Reid Ekberg – Phone: 253-284-9343 Email: rekberg@pheinsurance.com