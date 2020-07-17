Letter: She’s Dutch

Which says a lot about her.
Flowers. Beauty. Resilience.
In a few days we’ll celebrate our 48th Anniversary.
We’ll spend all day that special day in cancer treatment.
Battling together.
This past Father’s Day I received a picture from our just-learned-to-walk granddaughter. Sitting in her little white rocking chair, her smile is so big four tiny teeth – two up and two down – appear, her round, rosy cheeks the kind grandma pinches and grandpa touches her nose whereupon she says “beep beep!”
Where do you find treasures as a wife like this and children and grandchildren like those?
You don’t.
They find you.
They are gifts.
