Letter: She’s Dutch

Which says a lot about her.

Flowers. Beauty. Resilience.

In a few days we’ll celebrate our 48th Anniversary.

We’ll spend all day that special day in cancer treatment.

Battling together.

This past Father’s Day I received a picture from our just-learned-to-walk granddaughter. Sitting in her little white rocking chair, her smile is so big four tiny teeth – two up and two down – appear, her round, rosy cheeks the kind grandma pinches and grandpa touches her nose whereupon she says “beep beep!”

Where do you find treasures as a wife like this and children and grandchildren like those?

You don’t.

They find you.

They are gifts.