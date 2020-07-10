Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff Reason #10

Cyndie Fajardo (pronounced faa har doe) is running for Pierce County Sheriff. There are many reasons to vote for Lieutenant Fajardo.

Reason #1 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is because of Lieutenant Fajardo’s and her family’s long involvement with LAW ENFORCEMENT and PUBLIC SERVICE, dating back to 1886.

Reason #2 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff relates to her LEADERSHIP profile.

Reason #3 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her EXPERIENCE.

Reason #4 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL OFFICER.

Reason #5 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL SERGEANT.

Reason #6 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL LIEUTENANT.

Reason #7 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s tenure as PRESIDENT OF THE PIERCE COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF’S INDEPENDENT GUILD from 2006 to 2015.

Reason #8 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND.

Reason #9 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s MANAGEMENT AND LEADERSHIP involved in helping SEARCH TEAMS FIND missing persons, abducted persons, and evidence used to solve crimes.

Reason #10 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo is gaining momentum with the voting public as they become familiar with her qualifications. Cyndie Fajardo is providing us with our first opportunity to ELECT A HIGHLY QUALIFIED WOMAN FOR Sheriff.

Electing a qualified woman as Sheriff will promote equality and level the playing field providing equal opportunity for all irrespective of gender or race. Cyndie Fajardo will teach our daughters they can be anything they want without being held back by antiquated gender obstacles.

Citizens want Cyndie Fajardo for Sheriff.

Cyndie Fajardo For Sheriff of Pierce County.

If you would like to take advantage of any of the following 3 options listed below, visit Cyndie Fajardo’s website: www.fajardoforsheriff.com.

(1) Learn more about why Cyndie Fajardo is our top candidate for Sheriff.

(2) Provide a no-cost online endorsement of Cyndie Fajardo for Sheriff.

(3) Donate to the Cyndie Fajardo for Sheriff campaign.

One hundred sixty-seven years ago, in 1853, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was founded. Never once in all the passing decades have the citizens of Pierce County ever elected a woman as Sheriff. We now have a unique opportunity to celebrate a first by selecting Cyndie Fajardo as Sheriff of Pierce County.

I am not suggesting we choose Cyndie Fajardo because she is a woman. I am suggesting we elect this particular woman because she is highly qualified to serve as Sheriff. In fact, not one of her competing candidates is as qualified as she.

Having a highly qualified candidate, who happens to be a woman, for Sheriff is just one more reason why Joseph Boyle endorses Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.