Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff Reason #9

Cyndie Fajardo (pronounced faa har doe) is running for Pierce County Sheriff. There are many reasons to vote for Lieutenant Fajardo.

Reason #1 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is because of Lieutenant Fajardo’s and her family’s long involvement with LAW ENFORCEMENT and PUBLIC SERVICE, dating back to 1886.

Reason #2 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff relates to her LEADERSHIP profile.

Reason #3 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her EXPERIENCE.

Reason #4 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL OFFICER.

Reason #5 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL SERGEANT.

Reason #6 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL LIEUTENANT.

Reason #7 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s tenure as PRESIDENT OF THE PIERCE COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF’S INDEPENDENT GUILD from 2006 to 2015.

Reason #8 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND.

Reason #9 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s management and leadership experience in Search and Rescue. She has led SEARCH TEAMS to FIND missing persons, abducted persons, and evidence used to solve crimes.

Cyndie Fajardo’s leadership is not limited to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Her service extends statewide and nationally. Cyndie Fajardo and her teams have been on hundreds of searches to find and save citizens from the trouble they found themselves in.

When Cyndie Fajardo starts a project, Cyndie Fajardo finishes the project and ensures the task at hand has the best possible outcome. Her dedication and long years of service have caused her knowledge and skills to climb higher and higher.

Cyndie Fajardo’s approach to all her professional activities makes her highly qualified to become our next Pierce County Sheriff.

A brief outline of her search and rescue history is as follows:

1989 – 1997: Coordinator – Search and Rescue. She coordinated searches for lost, missing, and abducted persons. Her skills included becoming proficient in swift-water rescue, rope rescue, and trench rescue.

1995 – 2006: Lieutenant Fajardo served as a Search Manager for FEMA. The acronym FEMA stands for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

She was on call for immediate deployment. Upon being deployed to various disaster incidents, she managed and coordinated Search Teams to get the job done.

Incident deployments included the World Trade Center in New York City to assist in locating victims of the 9/11 terrorist act.

She had boots on the ground for the Columbia Shuttle Disaster and Hurricane Katrina.

1997 – Present: Commander – Search and Rescue. As Commander, she supervised 12 officers in the functions of search and rescue, managed an annual county budget and corresponding Federal Grant.

She managed Search and Rescue volunteers and organizations that include dogs, horses, and people.

Search and Rescue includes volunteers with highly trained dogs.

Search and Rescue includes volunteers with highly trained horses.

She oversaw and implemented the Incident Command System (ICS) to use it in all Search and Rescue Missions and major incidents.

I can understand how ICS may not mean much to my readers. If you are ever a victim and Cyndie Fajardo and her team come looking to save you, you will benefit and grow to appreciate ICS.

Cyndie Fajardo leading search team at the Oso Landslide.

2006 – Present: Lieutenant Fajardo is a FEMA Task Force Leader. She leads 70-member teams to natural, manmade, or terrorist events, most notably responding to Hurricane Ernesto and the Oso Landslide.

Photo: If you need finding, Cyndie Fajardo will come looking. Here she is at the Oso / SR 530 landslide.

2010 – Present: As a member of the FEMA Incident Support Team, Cyndie Fajardo was deployed to Hurricane Sandy, Colorado Floods, Hurricane Isaac, and the Cascadia Rising earthquake and tsunami exercise.

Cyndie Fajardo For Sheriff of Pierce County.

Information on how to DONATE to the effort can be found on her website which is www.fajardoforsheriff.com.

Everyone who has worked with Cyndie Fajardo realizes she is multi-dimensional and highly accomplished, which has made her a national asset.

Being a national asset shows us Cyndie Fajardo gets the job done. That is just one more reason why Joseph Boyle endorses Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.