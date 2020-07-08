Taco Time Dining Room Open Tacoma – University Place

Taco Time often calls to us. We love their Crispy Beef Burritos and their salsa.

It’s difficult to decide where to dine out, when you don’t know who is open and operating. Peg and I had not eaten at Tacoma Time in possibly a year. Peg suggested we order food from Taco Time on 19th Street just across the street from Tacoma Community College and go on a picnic. We placed the order on Sunday afternoon. Just to make sure, Peg asked if their dining room was open. The worker said, “No.” We took a tablecloth and scouted out a picnic site in the area. We found two picnic tables in the shade at the side of TACID. Back at home we ordered. Peg said we would be there at four to pick up our dinner.

A few minutes later we left for Taco Time. Our order was ready . . . with six cups of salsa. As we parked, we saw a sign in the window that said, “Dining Room Open.” The clerks confirmed this. We had already scouted out a place to eat outside (picnic tables at TACID, Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities), just down the street a couple hundred yards. I have fond memories of TACID. I was on the board for six years and board chair for two. My buddies, fellow Rotarians Dave Thomas and Roy Kimbel, and I worked with the Fund Raising Committee to raise money for the organization. We enjoyed each other’s company and our annual TACID breakfast was always a success. I had a chance to reflect on pleasant memories as Peg and I had our picnic in the Taco Time dining room.

Peg ordered a beef taco and a crispy beef burrito for herself.

Peg ordered a beef taco and a crispy beef burrito for herself. I usually choose the Mexi-Platter Beef with salad, Mexi-Fries, Pinto beans, tortilla chips, a beef taco and a Crispy Beef Burrito PLUS an additional Crispy Beef Burrito just in case I am really hungry. I was really hungry so that’s exactly what I wanted. The beef tacos had lettuce, cheese, and a tomato slice. With the salsa it puts a smile on our faces even though we had just had excellent homemade tacos the night before.

The salad with a Thousand Island dressing wasn’t huge, but it always gives me a feeling of healthy eating. I usually add a little salsa and alternate between bites of salad and Mexi-Fries.

The thick little mountains of Pinto beans have melted cheese on top. I take each forkful and dip it into the salsa. I do the same with the Mexi-Fries. I share the Mexi-Fries with Peg, but keep the Pinto beans to myself. Dessert was my second Crispy Beef Burrito.

Half way through our meal, we ordered another Crispy Beef Burrito for Peg’s sister, Pat. Pat was going to join us for the picnic but forgot that her kids were coming down from Seattle to visit. We didn’t want her to miss out. After we finished dining, we drove to Pat’s apartment and visited. Pat’s grandson was there as well as his girlfriend. We met the girlfriend a little over a year ago. She had joined the family gathering at last Thanksgiving. We had a nice time catching up. While we all joked around and enjoyed each other’s company Pat ate her Crispy Beef Burrito. Who wouldn’t? They are a family favorite.