Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff Reason #4

Cyndie Fajardo (pronounced faa har doe) is running for Pierce County Sheriff. There are many reasons to vote for Lieutenant Fajardo.

Reason #4 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL OFFICER.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Officers.

Cyndie Fajardo worked as a patrol officer for four years while serving the Arapaho County Sheriff’s Department from 1984 to 1988.

She went on to serve another four years as a patrol officer while working with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department from 1988 to 1992.

Eight years of patrol experience accomplishes and exceeds the commonly accepted law enforcement standard for patrol experience. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department requires a minimum of five years of patrol experience before a deputy can be promoted to sergeant to lead others in patrol.

When I started my law enforcement career in 1990, I was repeatedly told it would take three years working full time in patrol before I would have any reasonable understanding and grasp of the job.

I thought to myself, “Naa. I am a quick study. It will not take me three years.” In the end, my supervisors were right. It was three years before I knew which way was up. I needed the three years to experience most; still, not all, of the different types of 911 calls for service I would be dispatched to.

A Sheriff candidate with only two or three years of experience in patrol is not fully prepared to lead the patrol division as the department’s top cop.

Some officers experience problems with patrol because they divert from a patrol function to a non-patrol position such as Crime Stoppers or Dare before becoming well-grounded in patrol. These are essential jobs, but they do not necessarily prepare a candidate for becoming Sheriff.

If a candidate has zero experience with boots on the ground as a patrol officer, the candidate does not have a clue about the form and function of a patrol officer’s job. Knowing nothing and having never followed, makes it difficult to impossible to lead.

Look carefully at each of our four candidates for Pierce County Sheriff to determine if they are well-grounded in the patrol function. Patrol is the backbone of any police agency.

The most effective candidate for Sheriff must have an appropriate amount of time as a follower by having worked patrol before becoming a Sheriff with the crucial responsibility of leading patrol.

Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo is well-grounded and experienced when it comes to having an understanding of and an ability to lead a police department’s patrol division.

Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.

Patrol experience is why Joe Boyle endorses Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.