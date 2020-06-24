Letter: Sure. Tear statues of Jesus down too.

And, while you’re at it, toss the Virgin Mary, demolish stain glass windows of their friends, and rampage, rip, and similarly destroy murals.

Simply because the images of the religious figures depicted are white.

Here, according to Wikipedia, is what activist, writer and supporter of the Black Lives Movement, Shaun King, said June 22, 2020 as also reported in Newsweek:

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

That King conveniently ignores what Jesus had to say (which is perhaps not surprising given King is himself a self-admitted disillusioned former pastor) and focuses instead on the common color given to the central figure of Christianity’s skin, is not dissimilar from “the failure of most rabbis, priests and pastors to speak out today”, to hear Dennis Prager tell it.

“Religion doesn’t have all that much impact on most religious people,” said Prager, conservative talk show host.

Whether a reference to his statue or to his stature, Jesus just isn’t relevant.

‘Tear it down,’ as much as says King.

‘Your place of worship is failing you,’ as much says Prager.

King advocates more thunderous demolition.

Prager decries the near total lack of thunderous sermon denunciation.

And in this, both appear to agree: “What use is religion?”

It’s a good question.

An even better question than what did Jesus look like.

King would take exception no doubt to the “long, blondish hair; pale, wrinkle-free skin; and a placid expression” of Ted Neely who was the lead of “Jesus Christ Superstar” as described by Meredith J.C. Warren – lecturer in biblical and religious studies at the University of Sheffield.

Prager would likewise likely object to the typical portrayal in churches of Jesus as “vegetarian, pacifist, tranquil” as described – and decried – by John Eldredge in his book “Beautiful Outlaw.”

“We project into the Gospel stories a pastoral back-drop, the quaint charm of a Middle Eastern travel brochure – picturesque villages, bustling markets, smiling children – and Jesus wandering through it all like a son come home from college,” bemoans Eldredge.

“The religious fog sneaks in to obscure Jesus with lines comparing him to, ‘a rose trampled on the ground.’ Helpless, lovely Jesus.

“Millions of people who have spent years attending church, and yet they don’t know God. Their heads are filled with stuffing about Jesus . . . with the result that they have been cheated, robbed, and plundered.”

Is there a statue of a white Jesus in your place of worship? ‘Tear it down,’ says King.

Is there a description of a wimp Jesus in your place of worship? ‘Tear it up,’ as much says Prager and Eldredge.

How ‘bout – white or black – a lamb?

No, not some white – or black – fluffy, black-button-nosed baby lamb cuddled close in a shepherd’s arms.

Rather the lamb as described in the book of how the story ends.

This lamb.