Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff – Reason #3

Cyndie Fajardo (pronounced faa har doe) is running for Pierce County Sheriff. There are many reasons to vote for Lieutenant Fajardo.

Reason #1 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is because of Lieutenant Fajardo’s and her family’s long involvement with LAW ENFORCEMENT and PUBLIC SERVICE, dating back to 1886.

Reason #2 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff relates to her LEADERSHIP profile.

Reason #3 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is EXPERIENCE.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and The Town of Steilacoom selected Chief Cyndie Fajardo to serve as the Town of Steilacoom’s Director of Public Safety on a paid Contract Chief basis.

Steilacoom Town Hall.

The Director of Public Safety or Contract Chief equates (I like the word equates) with Sheriff.

The Town of Steilacoom and The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department developed a mutually beneficial contract for services arrangement. For a monthly fee, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department agreed to provide the Town of Steilacoom with a member of the Sheriff’s Department who was qualified to serve as its top cop. The top cop was also in charge of the Steilacoom Fire Department and the Town’s Medical service.

Chief Fajardo planned, organized, and directed all functions of the Police, Fire, and Medical services for Steilacoom.

Chief Fajardo prepared and managed a $1.5 million budget, oversaw 13 regular employees and 25 Volunteer Firefighters, along with a Reserve Police Officer Program.

She established and participated in public relations programs, public education, and citizen assistance programs.

I could keep writing about the 1001 things Chief Fajardo was involved with and responsible for as the Town’s top cop, but let me tighten this up, so it is not such a long read.

Cyndie Fajardo has three years of experience leading police, fire, and medical departments. She served the Town of Steilacoom from 2000 to 2003 which was like being a mini Sheriff. It is not much of a leap to move from wearing three Chief hats to wearing one Sheriff hat.

Cyndie Fajardo has more experience dealing with the challenges of being Sheriff than any of the other three candidates.

Cyndie Fajardo For Sheriff of Pierce County.

An excellent Sheriff needs EXPERIENCE. That is why Joseph Boyle is voting Cyndie Fajardo for Sheriff.

Cyndie Fajardo’s website: www.fajardoforsheriff.com

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.