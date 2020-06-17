Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff – Reason #1

Cyndie Fajardo, (pronounced (faa har doe), was born in Brooklyn, New York. That was the day she began her lifelong trek towards becoming our next Pierce County Sheriff.

In 1886, which is 134 years ago, Cyndie Fajardo’s great-grandfather, John Timmons, began a family tradition of public service. He dedicated his life to law enforcement as a New York City police officer.

Officer Timmons protected the people of New York City both as a patrol officer and as a traffic officer for 30 years until his retirement in 1916.

Cyndie Fajardo’s great-grandfather, New York City Police Officer John Timmons. (Fajardo Photo Collection)

For Officer Timmons, a traffic collision investigation usually involved a horse. (Wikipedia photo)

Astonishingly, Officer John Timmons’ son, Frances Timmons, followed in his father’s footsteps by fighting crime as a New York City police officer starting in 1911.

Officer Frances Timmons’ wife, Francis Timmons (Yes, they had the same name!) served as the precinct matron taking care of women prisoners.

Cyndie’s father, James, worked for the Orange County New York Probation Department.

Fast forward to 2020. Our top candidate for Pierce County Sheriff, Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo, is a fourth-generation law enforcement officer. She continues the family tradition her great-grandfather began more than a century ago.

Cyndie Fajardo did not just “make it” into law enforcement. She did not just “stumble” into law enforcement. Pierce County Sheriff candidate, Cyndie Fajardo, was born into law enforcement. Law enforcement is a part of her DNA.

Obviously, law enforcement tradition has a prominent place in Lieutenant Fajardo’s family. Her husband has more than 40 years of service as a police officer. Cyndie Fajardo’s nephews, Ed and Jim, were members of the New York Police Department.

Sadly, cancer that originated from the 9-11 World Trade Center Twin Towers tragedy claimed Ed’s life.

Lieutenant Fajardo is now looking forward to seeing her grand-nephew, Mark, begin his police academy. Mark plans to become a New York police officer. Currently, Mark is on hold waiting for the academy to reopen following its Covid – 19 virus shutdown.

Being born into law enforcement is Reason #1 to vote Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.



