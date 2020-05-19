Westside Story – Second, Second Amendment Opinion

On 05-15-2020, Mr. William Elder capitalized on his Constitutional Right under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Using his freedom of speech guaranteed under the First Amendment, Mr. Elder wrote and published an article which I am referring to as the First, Second Amendment Opinion. The title was The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America and was published in The Suburban Times.

It sounds like Mr. Elder is on the gun hater’s side. I am not on that side. It also looks like Mr. Elder is a Constitutional expert. I am not a Constitutional scholar, so I do not plan to debate the meaning of the Second Amendment at his high intellectual level.

Capitalizing on the same freedom of speech Mr. Elder enjoys under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, I do have something to say which I shall refer to as the Second, Second Amendment Opinion.

I wish to discuss real-world practical issues regardless of anyone’s opinion regarding the correct and accurate meaning of our US Constitution.

To be clear, while I strongly support our right to be armed, I have no desire to shoot or kill.

Just one of my life experiences reinforces my feelings about this controversial subject. A number of years ago, a domestic violence suspect purposefully released two of his parent’s trained attack guard dogs on my police partner and myself. He had warned 911 that he had a surprise for the pigs (police officers).

The details will have to wait for another story for another time, but I can tell you this. I was forced to shoot one of the killer dogs before my police partner, or I was injured or killed. If I had it to do all over again, I would do the same, but that is not to say I am happy or proud of what the DV suspect forced me to do. In fact, years later, just describing the incident causes me to choke up, making it difficult to talk with a lump in my throat. Tears well up in my eyes. It was not the dog’s fault. It was the suspect’s fault.

Having experienced the life-long impact of having shot a dog, I find it impossible to imagine what it would be like to kill another human regardless of how much evil was being directed toward an innocent person or me.

I have had several opportunities to shoot people as a civilian burglary victim and as a uniformed police officer. Fortunately, I have always been able to use verbal and physical tactics to avoid using my gun on another human being. Yes, I have a gun, but it is a tool to be used as a last resort.

Having said that, if action is required to stop a threat directed at another innocent person or me, I am prepared to use my tool / gun / threat equalizer to end the threat. If you are ever the intended victim of an evil doer, you would want me to shoot the evil doer to prevent you from dying before your time.

(1) Guns do not kill people. People kill people. If the government outlaws and confiscates our guns, innocent victims will be unable to defend themselves. There will still be those among us who want to kill. They will illegally possess and use weapons, including illegal firearms, knives, bats, rocks, poison, or a drill motor to kill others. They cannot be stopped unless we keep them locked up in prisons and mental institutions verses putting them back on the streets.

Realistically, a gun is an inanimate object that lies in a gun safe or just rests in a holster. I have never seen a gun jump out of a holster on its own to kill someone.

Mr. Elder states that in 2015, 33,336 people died from gun deaths. Mr. Elder does not indicate how many of the individuals killed by gunfire were raping or attempting to rob, kidnap, and kill others. Perhaps the big number includes criminals who needed to die for the benefit of mankind.

(2) If we accept Mr. Elder’s logic that 33,636 gun-related deaths occurred in the year 2015, making guns the cause and therefore making guns evil we need to think further beyond the end of our nose. Mr. Elder wants guns taken off the street. If he is correct and I am wrong, then his same logic should be applied to other areas of life.

EXAMPLE: In 2015, 32,166 people died from vehicle crashes. According to Mr. Elder’s thinking, the government needs to confiscate everyone’s cars and get them off the street.

EXAMPLE: In 2018 609,640 people died from cancer. According to Mr. Elder’s thinking, the government needs to round up all the doctors and get them off the street right after they close all the hospitals.

My two examples are ridiculous and, in fact, as absurd as Mr. Elder’s suggestion that we get all the guns off the street.

No American will agree or accept the idea that we get cars and doctors off the street regardless of how many people die. Part of the silliness is suggesting we get guns and doctors off the streets. Think about it. Guns and doctors are not on the street. They are in holsters and in hospitals.

More importantly, there is no direct connection between death and guns, cars, or doctors.

Mr. Elder, until you are ready to give up your car and doctor, please do not encourage citizens and the government to confiscate our guns. If we lose our right to possess and bear arms, I know you are not prepared to guarantee the safety of every American. Do not tell us we can depend on the cops. Cops typically arrive just in the nick of time to draw a chalk line around the victim’s body.

