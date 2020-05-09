I ran for city council a few months ago. I planned to run for ONE TERM and restore citizen representation instead of endorsing career politics. The filing fee was $144. And if I were willing to bother people at home I would have won. Without knocking on a single door or making a call, I got over 500 votes.

Now Denny Heck is not running for re-election in my district. I started the process for a one-term Congressional run. Do you know what the filing fee is?

One thousand seven hundred forty dollars.

I see things like that and the Top Two primary that was enacted in 2004- it’s like an election before the election, and it sure looks like the status quo of the two-party system is in place and preventing any improvement.

Are you interested in citizen representation over career politics?