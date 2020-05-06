Letter: Tillicum meeting cancelled; Bill’s Boathouse remains closed

The monthly meeting of the Tillicum/Woodbrook Community that had been scheduled for Thursday, May 7, has been cancelled by board decision. We hope to return to our regular first-Thursday-of-the-month meetings soon.

Bill’s Boathouse on American Lake meanwhile will remain closed, even though fishing reopened across the state beginning May 5.

Our family, which has owned and operated this popular fishing venue for decades, has struggled with the decision to temporarily close the boathouse given it is possibly the first time in its 80-plus year history this has ever happened.

Already we have had to turn away several of our folks who have become regular customers over many, many years.

Each of them has understood our concerns.

Not one – not even one, and this probably says a great deal about fishermen – has expressed other than support and even prayer as part – an especially important part – of our decision has been based upon health issues of our own.

We also care about our customers.

Maintaining the facility in such a way that best ensures the health and wellbeing of everyone in our fishing community is also a priority and out of an abundance of caution we cannot in good conscience open our doors, bathrooms, docks, nor rent boats and motors until, we hope, much sooner than later, all can enjoy this recreation at this location without the serious containment measures of the virus that currently restrict operations.

In the meantime, we are keeping a list of those who call so that we can alert them when one of their favorite places to make fishing and boating memories will open.

This latest of those who’ve called, of the many calls being fielded all morning from fishermen and boaters, is this last which probably expresses it best: “As long as everyone stays safe, that’s what really matters.”