Westside Story – 8 Themes, Part II

THEME #5 – BLACK GENEROSITY IN THE MILD FORM

Yelp Photo: WinCo Foods shopping cart.

While downloading my last WinCo Foods shopping cart into the back of the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank truck, a Black male approached and asked, “Do you need any help?” Misunderstanding what he was asking, I thanked him and told him I was working my last grocery cart and would be finished soon.

He said, “No, no,” as he waved his hand towards the Food Bank signage on the side of the truck, “I mean, does the Food Bank need money?” I said, “Oh, yes, the Food Bank can certainly use more money.” He said, “Wait here. I will be back.”

When the man returned, he handed me a wad of bills withdrawn from the cash machine. He said, “Here is $200 for the Food Bank.” I thanked him and asked for his name and address so Nourish Pierce County could send him a thank-you receipt.

He turned down my offer of a receipt. He wanted to remain anonymous. He exclaimed he was a veteran. He had won a baseball scholarship for college when he was young, but those were his drinking and getting high days, so he blew his chance for a college education.

His two older brothers, who were squared away and in the military, kicked him in his derrière and told him to make something of himself. He ended up completing a full career and retired from the army.

With my cop background, I was able to uncover his first and last name, but I must honor his request for anonymity. That is why I am not including his name in this article.

What a giant gesture Ralph, oops, made giving $200 cash to the Food Bank. Imagine, a Black man giving $200 cash to a White man he did not know. That is an act of a positive, trusting relationship. Black and White connected by a chance meeting to feed the hungry. Thanks, Ralph, oops there I go again! I promised to not mention his name.

THEME #6 BLACK GENEROSITY IN THE WILD FORM

I think the man’s true story chronicled in Theme #5 above, is fantastic. For those who found my narrative bland and boring, I am going to repeat some of the same story a second time. I will spice it up with some fiction to make it interesting for those who seek more excitement in these Covid – 19 stay at home days.

The man went inside and, with his 45 semi-auto pearl-handled handgun committed an armed robbery at check stand #14.

Photo Credit: Buds Guns. Pearl handled 45 semi-auto.

When the man breathlessly exited the store, he handed me a wad of bills and said, “Here is $200 for the Food Bank.” He then sprinted off before I could properly thank him.

I yelled after him, “Can I have your name and address so Nourish Pierce County can send you a thank you receipt? As he jumped into a getaway car, he yelled back, “I do not need a receipt. I wish to remain anonymous.”

All I saw and heard next was the squealing tires creating billows of smoke and the rag covering his back license plate flapping in the wind. He was gone in a flash, disappearing into a crowd of people braving Covid -19 public space. He demonstrated a determined intent to comply with Social Distancing rules, especially when it comes to cops.

