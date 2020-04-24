Susanne Bacon Invites You to Wycliff Again

Forget the present, lean back in your favorite armchair, and escape into the cozy world of Wycliff, a quaint Victorian small-town on the shores of South Puget Sound, somewhere between Olympia and Seattle. Forget that it’s springtime – get your mind ready for Christmas. And dive into an exceptional situation – Wycliff is snowed in!

Really? Another story about not being able to get out and go about where you want? Indeed. And trust me, it will be as much fun to read as it was fun for me to write the story about “The Gull’s Nest”, a Bed & Breakfast, and its owner Abigail Winterbottom, who is stuck as much against her will as are the tourists who find her place to be their last retreat in the unforeseen ordeal. You will also encounter some real-life persons as usual. This time Lakewood’s own “The Sock Peddlers” aka Roger and Kathy Johansen are featured as guests in Wycliff. And you bet they will do their part in my fictional town as much as they do here in reality.

Wycliff novel number 6 by Susanne Bacon invites you to escape into a winter world of wonders.

As the guests get to know each other, each one has a story of their own, few of them truly Christmassy. And on the other hand, we have all those people stranded at the Community Center and the ferry terminal who are also in dire need of support. Can Christmas even take place under these circumstances? And will there come light into the dark corners of some people’s souls?

Susanne Bacon mixes fiction and reality in her Wycliff novels – who will be featured in “Suddenly Snow”?

“Suddenly Snow” (321 pages, $14.00; ISBN-13: 979-8636273769) is my sixth and latest in the Wycliff series, and my readers have been asking me since last summer whether there will be a next one and when it would be published. I always said “in June” – but I guess we need every bit of cheerfulness and mindfulness these days when we all have a lot of time on our hands and need distraction. So, I had it published early. “Suddenly Snow”, a Christmas story and advent calendar in 24 chapters, is available anywhere you can buy books and also as an eBook on Amazon. Stay safe and enjoy!