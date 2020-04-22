Letter: The Mayor is right, the Governor is wrong

KIRO 7 News Staff reported late afternoon April 20 that Lakewood’s mayor “admits he’s responsible for an online social media post criticizing enforcement of Washington’s statewide coronavirus shutdown and blaming Gov. Jay Inslee.”

Good for Mayor Anderson.

While apparently the entirety of Anderson’s claims cannot be considered as accurate, his charges alleging heavy-handedness – let alone enforcement that appears arbitrary – on the part of the governor reflects an anger directed at the state’s top official that is not undeserved.

Golf courses are closed but cannabis stores are open?

Holding a fishing pole in a boat 100 yards – even six feet (which doesn’t happen) – from another boat on public waters is not allowed but ensuring the ingredients are available for joints and blunts is?

Why is cannabis in this coronavirus climate considered ‘essential’ for consumers?

In Ontario it’s not.

But it was.

When cannabis producers in the Canadian Province of Ontario discovered they’d made the initial cut announced March 24 as ‘essential’, preening like a peacock their pontifications were annoyingly pompous.

We’re listed “just after retail and wholesalers who provide bedding, food, and shelter to animals, and just before petrol stations,” cannabis providers said as they strutted about.

They quoted Ontario Premier Doug Ford as saying that mental health and addiction experts deemed it “absolutely critical” to keep these stores open.

“There are people out there with addictions and we’re here to support them,” he said.

Well, no more.

Apparently, Ontario wants to maintain its position as the province with the second longest life expectancy index in Canada.

Cannabis sellers who once strutted are now shuttered.

Not in Gov. Inslee’s Washington.

Cannabis stores are open, golf courses are closed.

Purchasing products to put in your pipe and smoke it is legit, putting a worm on your hook is not.

Good for Lakewood in opening parks – including its boat launch – beginning April 21.

Now, how about a letter addressed to the governor – printed here in this publication for Lakewood residents, taxpayers and voters to read – that the Mayor and City Council want the locks removed from the gates that allow access to boating and fishing?

Or close cannabis stores.