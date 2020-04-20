Biscoff – the Almond Roca of Cookiedom

Personally, I’ve never met a cookie I didn’t like. Some are better than others, for example, The Cookie at Metro Market in the Proctor District. I even like the tooth breaker German cookies that buddy Tony Schmidt bakes, or used to bake at Christmas time. The Metro Market Cookie needs a tall glass of milk to counter the sweetness and melted chocolate. Tony’s cookies require dunking in coffee with a dash of some kind of German liqueur. But, Biscoff cookies are in a class by themselves . . . and don’t get me started on cookie butter . . . that’s just wrong . . . so wrong . . . with at least a table spoon.

Biscoff cookies are rich and sweet with a hint of cinnamon. Supposedly they are like Tony’s cookies in that some people like to dunk them in coffee. Biscoff cookies were an obscure European cookie from Belgium until Delta Airlines began serving them on their flights in the early 1980s. Delta serves about 85 million packages of Biscoff a year to their customers. I don’t know when Peg first had a Biscoff, but she is triumphant when she returns from shopping with a package of Biscoff.

In the 1960s Lay’s Potato Chips created a sensation with their advertising slogan: “Bet you can’t eat just one!” I like chips, but I can easily stop at one; however, I prefer Tim’s Cascade Style Potato Chips. I do find it hard to eat just one of them and don’t think I ever have. The same goes for Biscoff cookies. The other night my wife Peg was watching TV in the living room and I asked her if she wanted me to bring her a Biscoff cookie. She responded, “Yes. Just one.” After a few seconds she added, “Make that two.”

I like to think of Biscoff cookies as the Almond Roca of Cookiedom. If I open a tin of Almond Roca, all reasoning leaves me. I’m content to unwrap each individually wrapped little chocolate and nut covered toffee bar and eat them one after another until they are all gone or my hands are slapped. With Biscoff, I’m good with eating four or five as long as I know there are more in the drawer.

“Biscoff Cookies are like delicate shortbread cookies with a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavor.” People ask, “Are they healthy.” The answer is, of course not. THEY’RE COOKIES!

“Lotus Bakeries is a Belgian bakery founded in 1932 with its headquarters in Lembeke. Lotus is known for its Speculoos biscuits and biscuit-based products, branded as Lotus Biscoff in the United States and the United Kingdom.” – Wikipedia

Walgreen sells them as does Walmart. I don’t want to hear that they are available in any other places (SafewayTarget?). They call to me. And don’t get me started on cookie butter.

One of my favorite snacks is a slice of stale cake with great icing. I stuff it into a tall glass and force as many pieces as I can on top of it. Then I add milk or cream. It’s a kind of cake milkshake. If there is a carton of whipping cream in the fridge, I know I am about to border on nirvana. I substitute the whipping cream for the milk. Cookie butter, which I think should be outlawed, takes my stale cake to the Nth degree and beyond. It is a multiplication of texture, crunch, and yumminess.

This is a recipe for Cookie Butter

Ingredients:

30 (8 oz) (or 2 cups crushed) of cookies

1/4 cup milk or heavy cream

2 tablespoons coconut oil or butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon brown sugar or granulated sugar optional

a pinch of salt

Cookie butter made from Biscoff and slathered on Biscoff is a high fat, high calorie, taste treat . . . so be careful.

Here is a short video about Biscoff and cookie butter. Watch the video, but please don’t try this on your own . . . (invite me over).