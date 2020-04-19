Letter: Is coronavirus a reason for cannabis home delivery?

If you don’t think about it for too long – any more than the 152 seconds it takes to read it – the April 15 editorial by the Tacoma News Tribune Editorial Board (TNTEB) might initially appear somewhat reasonable.

“Legalize home delivery of marijuana.”

After all, think of the “frail, sick or immunocompromised” the TNTEB opines, who cannot access cannabis during the coronavirus but what they must jeopardize their already tenuous existence by having to drag themselves out of their homes in order to get their drugs.

A drug – marijuana – proven to worsen symptoms related to COVID-19.

And then what?

“With a very real shortage we are facing with ventilators, hospital beds, and other medical supplies,” writes Dr. Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, “we must do all that is within our power to lessen the stress this will place on our healthcare system.”

So, lets deliver it to the door?

Delivering marijuana to the door with the chance the consumer may then darken the door of an emergency room, exacerbates an already compounding problem.

But, of course, “the frail, sick or immunocompromised” is, for the TNTEB, just an intentionally misrepresented proposition.

It’s the money to be made.

Despite the misery that is caused.

Like the “hackers and foreign adversaries capitalizing on the chaos” of the coronavirus, for the TNTEB to use the panic to perpetuate and promote a product known to impair mental abilities and dispositions “with a whole host of effects on learning and cognition that other drugs don’t have” according to Jodi Gilman, a Harvard Medical School researcher, is at best irresponsible and reprehensible and despicable and unbelievable, it is at worst criminal.

In a not even thinly veiled postulate, the TNTEB writes, “Washington lawmakers should finally get serious about home-delivery legislation. Medical marijuana would be a natural place to start; there should be no hurry to extend it to able-bodied recreational users.”

Did you read what I just read?

“Start” with those on meds, but “no hurry” with the rest of the potheads?

Home-delivery legislation that would put medical marijuana at the threshold of the home is, by extension and in time – to use the TNTEB’s own words – to cross that threshold into the smoke-filled, able-bodied recreational users’ homes as well.

Likened to a door-to-door salesperson literally sticking their foot in the doorway, the TNTEB’s position on pushing marijuana is just that: a foot in the door.

And then what?

Researcher Yasmin Hurd wanted to know if marijuana could be passed on to the next generation even if the offspring had never been exposed to the drug.

In an interesting experiment which you can read about here, “rats with drug-using parents pushed the lever more than twice as much.”

For what?

“They wanted the heroin more.”

‘Yes, by all means, let’s get pot placed on the porch,’ said no sane mind ever.

Even the rats get this.

Image source: New York Post “More parents are smoking weed”