Towing the Line . . . and a few cars

My client King’s Towing/Recovery received great news last week. King’s Towing of Puyallup has been selected for the 2020 Best of Tacoma Award in the Towing Service category by the Tacoma Award Program. Each year, the Tacoma Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.

When we bought Peg a used ZENN (Zero Emissions, No Noise) car from the Bellevue area, we had to have it towed to our north end Tacoma home. The ZENN is a neighborhood care and even with a full charge on it’s batteries, it can only travel approximately seventeen miles. When we purchased new batteries we called King’s again to haul the car to Puyallup for installation. Once the batteries were installed Peg and I got a ride to Puyallup to pick up our car to drive home. Just in case, I had King’s telephone number (253-926-7679) on my cell and an extra long extension cord. We made it to The Lobster Shop on Ruston Way . . . a mile . . . and a hill . . . away. It was lunch time, so we asked The Lobster Shop if we could plug in to re-charge our batteries. They were happy to let us plug into an outlet in their office next door. After lunch we rolled up our cord, and drove home. We called King’s to let them know we made it home. Owners Jose and Mari are such nice people.

King’s Towing is just off River Road and positioned nicely for towing and recovery services along I-5 from DuPont to Federal Way.

King’s is a hard working family owned business. We haven’t needed a tow lately, but we chat from time to time.

If you ever need a tow – kingstowingservices.com/