Jaynie Dillon – Radio Personality Plus

I met Jaynie Jones when she and her husband Charles came over to buy my wife’s exercise bike. It was a beautiful summer day. We all chatted and laughed for well over an hour. The bike had very little use at our home. Once gone I never asked about the bike, but if Charles and Jaynie are anything like Peg and me, they probably got more exercise lugging it up the stairs to their condo than peddling it for exercise.

If Charles and Jaynie are anything like Peg and me, they probably got more exercise lugging it up the stairs to their condo than peddling it for exercise.

Since we met, Jaynie and I have stayed in touch via Facebook. Growing up there were similarities in our lives. Jaynie became a fierce competitor in barrel racing at Pioneer Posse in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, while I rode a Shetland pony in Tacoma. A Walla Walla radio station had a record club limited to teenagers. Jaynie applied and pretended to be 13 and got her first on-air radio gig as a reporter of high school news while still in grade school. She was only 11. I played hooky from Clover Park’s Navy Base and stayed home to watch old movies on TV. In my junior year at Clover Park High I studied Television Skills and operated TV cameras, floor directed, and “switched” from camera to camera recording educational programs. Often I would visit a buddy in the radio training section of the vocational school and be interviewed from time to time.

Jaynie pretended to be 13 and got her first on-air radio gig as a reporter of high school news while still in grade school.

Jaynie “Dillon” and country music are a natural fit. She was a DJ (Disc Jockey) for the afternoon drive at Country KAYO in Seattle and later at KKBY FM The Cowboy with Ichabod Caine. (Ichabod Caine was a Doman family favorite.)

While teaching Broadcast Journalism at Green River College, Jaynie was also an on-air personality at KOMO in Seattle. Other stops included stations in Spokane, and Tacoma (KTAC).

Jaynie “Dillon” and country music are a natural fit.

With a bubbling personality, Jaynie connects well with people. A construction worker in California’s Napa Valley wine country, who played in a country band, listened to her show after the bars closed and called in occasionally. He bought a filly and named her “Jaynie.” He promised that when she had her first foal, he would make a gift of it to Jaynie. His construction company relocated to Dallas, Texas – out of range of KOMO’s radio signal – but one night he called Jaynie while she was on-the-air and said, “It’s a boy! When do you want him?” The breeding that had taken place was from a horse out of Man o’ War’s bloodline with a $10,000 stud fee; however, it was unplanned (the stallion had gotten loose), so the breeding was free. Incredibly, despite the value of the little colt, he shipped both the mare and foal to Washington state – at his expense. The little black stallion was named “WarWind.”

Jaynie was an on-air personality at KOMO in Seattle and other stations in Spokane, and Tacoma (KTAC).

Jaynie Dillon rides again. She is coming out of retirement and will record here for a radio station in Amarillo, Texas. She was beside herself with joy until she opened up her boxes of recording gear and realized that with her new computer the old interface wouldn’t work. A week away from showtime and unable to record she talked to an old friend of mine, Nathaniel Oxford, who recommended she talk to me. Early Wednesday morning I got the call for help. Normally this wouldn’t be a problem, but it is with the social distancing and restrictions on non-essential gathering and working. Contacting people is more complicated. The first name that popped into my mind was Gary J. Chambers.

The little black stallion was named “WarWind.”

I’ve never met Gary, but I saw him when he played the Modern Major General in the Pirates of Penzance at Lakewood Playhouse. A few weeks ago Gary responded to a query about the actors in the latest production at Tacoma Musical Playhouse – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. He recorded audio of the lead character explaining the scene set up for the audience. He also gave me a quote for the review I wrote. I knew he had a studio (Chatato Pips Studio) and he lived in Tacoma. All pluses. I suggested him to Jaynie. She mentioned my comment to Nathaniel, who also knew Gary.

Jaynie will get a chance to rediscover her farm girl, country-western roots.

As back up I contacted Jim Cissell, The Voice Guy. I’ve worked with Jim on a multitude of productions. If you’ve watched TV in the last twenty years you have heard Jim’s voice on countless commercials and documentaries. Jim lives in West Seattle, however. His studio is in his basement. Jim said to have Jaynie give him a call. By early afternoon, contact had been made with Gary. I thanked Jim. Jaynie was all set. Gary was helping out, she was getting the interface she needed and actually saving money. There’ll be a week delay, but everyone is happy.

As for the “focus” of the new radio show, it’s relaxed, easy-going country music that spans pretty much the entire history of country music from its early years to the present. The station’s slogan is “From Hank to Blake” (Hank Williams to Blake Shelton). Jaynie will get a chance to rediscover her farm girl, country-western roots. That’s a good thing.

I just love the Pacific Northwest. The people are kind, helpful and ready to lend a hand. Now, I’ll tune in to Texas and listen to Boss Country Radio. I don’t have a colt to send Jaynie, but I do have a photo of my Shetland to share with her.

Tune in and listen – bosscountryradio.com/