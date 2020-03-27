Dickey's BBQ Pit – Restaurant Review Tacoma

Over the years since I first dined at Dickey’s BBQ we have bought holiday dinners to donate to various non-profits in the community and purchased certificates as Christmas presents for friends and relatives. Dickey’s is easy to work with and they have such delicious food. They have a great variety of meats available, but my favorite has to be their brisket. I usually request two containers when I purchase at the BBQ pit at Sixth and Orchard, so I can eat one on the way home. Peg likes the pulled pork.

I’ve had Dickey’s cater a couple of our dinners and even my book group buddies’ discussion night. I have many favorite restaurants, but in this COVID-19 pandemic where restaurants are closed and people warned to stay at home, I worry. Although Dickey’s and other restaurants provide catering, it’s dangerous to have gatherings. I want these places to stay open and be successful.

I don’t think I will ever be really bored by staying at home, but my wife Peg and I sorely miss contact with our children, grandchildren, and friends. When we all get together we laugh and enjoy poking and teasing each other. We both have meetings and lunches with people . . . or did. When Peg and I had lunch at Joespeppi’s a few weeks ago I was happy to see them doing a good take-out business. This last weekend I was relieved to find out that Dickey’s is still offering curb service.

Even though curb service is great, I will miss out on one of my great joys: watching the juicy brisket being sliced by the cooks with me directing them as I point to a crusty piece or two for early consumption. But until we can return to normal, I can still order two containers of brisket for a private meal at home.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Tacoma.

For Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Tacoma – call 253-301-1937 (pick up at Sixth and Orchard) – or you can visit their website to order online – dickeys.com/location/search-by-city/47/Tacoma