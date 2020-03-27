Across the Fence: Jumping the Hurdles

She describes herself as an author and filmmaker, but she is wearing so many more hats – from grip to screenwriter and performer, from puppeteer and sword fighter to caring pet sitter. Let me stick to her first two, though, because that is as whom I met Jolene Loraine for the first time last fall. And even then, she made my jaw drop just at the number of novels in her “Night Hawk” series she has produced, the versatility in genres she writes in, and the mighty ambition she has a filmmaker.

Author and film maker Jolene Loraine has some exciting projects in the making. You might be even included!

Whether it is allegorical religious fantasy (“White Horse”) or true Sci-Fantasy-Action that has a vibe like Star Wars (the “Night Hawk” series), modern day drama (“Soul Finder”), adult fantasy (“Tales of the Realm”), dramatic thrillers or young adult novels – Jolene Loraine loves exploring the different genres and has made herself at home in them in a very persuasive manner. Though the majority are in the fantasy and Sci-Fi department. “I’ve always loved world building, and taking my work away from the here-and-now allows me to explore stories outside our planetary rules, cultures, and history, “Jolene explains. What connects her writing are a foundation “in moral standards and characters making sound choices for the benefit of others”. Jolene likes her heroes flawed but growing. “And the horse aspect – well, I just love horses.”

Of course, I wanted to know from Jolene whether she thinks that Sci-Fi lends itself better for archetypes and moral messages than other genres. Seems to me that Jolene somewhat agrees with me. Science fiction and fantasy are both wonderful genres for exploring many thoughts, messages, and ideas,” states Jolene. “It allows us as both authors and readers to step out of situations we are closely connected to and look at the things we struggle with from a very different perspective.” And adds that examining situations through entirely different characters and settings “helps us to consider our own lives without feeling preached to or singled out.”

Jolene Loraine’s “Night Hawk” series will enthuse fans of Science Fantasy Action novels.

What totally threw me though was when Jolene Loraine told me about her own movie production company, White Horse Entertainment, which states as “creating professional film for mass-market distribution” as their mission. What could have prompted such a giant project? The answer is simple enough. “Film is my first love,” says Jolene. “And I don’t want to lose control of my stories.” Which is why a Hollywood movie was never her goal when writing. “We’re focusing on doing our work at the same professional level as any of the bigger films out there. True, we’re not there yet, but at least we have goals.”

For White Horse Entertainment story comes always first. And Jolene Loraine wants to give her audience what she calls “gems” that reflect her passionate and dedicated work but also excite and thrill. Great visual narration as “The Lord of the Rings” range among her paragons. Another one of Jolene’s visions is “a strong, independent community of passionate artists here in Washington State, who come together to create the extraordinary because everyone on the team believes in doing the highest level possible”.

Feeding the soul from a different angle – Jolene Lorraine is at home in quite a few genres.

Currently, Jolene is, among others, working on “Latro”, a movie script that “has taken a dramatic turn from a supernatural thriller to a dramatic thriller centering around the dangers involved with irresponsible use of social media.” I was wondering whether in a movie project there is room for other people to join in. Guess what – “Latro” is scheduled for filming this summer (hopefully, by then we will be out-of-shelter by then), and there will be opportunities for people to volunteer both in front of and behind the camera! If you are interested in this, you better email Jolene via info@whitehorse-et.com’s to receive her quarterly newsletter.

Of course, one of the things that is worrying any artist like Jolene Loraine these days are all the cancelled events that add to funding new projects. Book signings, readings, fairs, markets, any event is, after all, a chance to raise money, raise funds. And even volunteer-based movies such as “Latro” require a budget. Sponsors (and everybody else, too) are more than welcome to check out the website www.whitehorse-et.com and connect with Jolene via Facebook and Twitter (WhiteHorseET).

Even though times are tough these days, Jolene, as a true artist and writer, focuses on her projects and the future. “I know many of these events are trying to reschedule at this time,” she says. “And though things are still in limbo, I plan to carry on with both my writing and filming.” Well, I for my part know that the fans of the “Night Hawk” series are waiting for another sequel, and some young adults are waiting to read some real cool stories, as well. I have a feeling Jolene and White Horse will clear the hurdles with flying colors.