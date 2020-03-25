Put Yourself in a Cozy Place

Though we are living in a bizarre world these days, there is absolutely no reason we cannot escape to happier places. And even though traveling has become somewhat restricted, you can always mind-travel. To happy places. Such as my little fictional town of Wycliff on the South Puget Sound, “somewhere between Olympia and Seattle”.

My first Wycliff novel, “Delicate Dreams”, is available in German now!

Some of you may know my small-town romance series already. I bet a lot of you don’t. Maybe you want to try it out now. The novels are stand-alones, and each one of the currently five focuses on one central theme and a specific business or occupation. If you are reading the entire series, you will run into characters that you have met before in other books of the series. And you will encounter real persons, real businesses, and real places as well. Sound like fun?

Susanne Bacon, author of the Wycliff series, is currently working on further translations and the upcoming Wycliff Novel, “Suddenly Snow”.

Only since last weekend my very first Wycliff novel, “Delicate Dreams” has become available in German, too. Its German title is “Träume am Sund” (345 pages, $ 14.00, ISBN-13: 979-8621979980) and you can order it anywhere you can buy books. Amazon also offers a Kindle version.

Actually, I had never thought that this first book would trigger off a series. But I keep being asked for more, and number 6 is on its way to be published this summer. I’m working on more German translations as well, since I know that my German-American compatriots love to read something in our mother tongue every once in a while. Which makes the German title an excellent gift to one of your friends or neighbors with a German background.

Need something to take your mind to a happy place? This might be worth a try!

People from Lakewood might be thrilled to find one of our most iconic businesses mentioned in the novel as well, Hess Deli & Bakery. For the novel centers on a German deli that gets their baked goods delivered from them.

Whether in English or German, give my Wycliff novels a try, and find yourself in a cozy place filled with persons from all walks of life! I hope you will enjoy!