Taco Bell Drive-Thru – Restaurant Review Tacoma

It was almost dinner time. Thursday afternoon Peg and I went to the bank to deposit a check. During the Coronavirus pandemic checks could be few and far between, so we wanted to make sure this one was in and credited to our account. While Peg made the deposit I swung past the Taco Bell next door to see if they were open. They were. There were four cars in front of me. Since I could see directly across the street I was hoping to get a “to go” order before Peg walked out of the bank. Within four minutes I ordered six tacos, paid for them, picked Peg up and headed north on Pearl Street.

I was amazed at the efficiency and quickness at Taco Bell. Driving home we passed a Dairy Queen, which like Taco Bell had a line of three or four cars. At home Peg enjoyed two Dorito tacos without cheese or sour cream. We almost always use our own condiments. Peg loves the La Victoria mild green salsa. I like the green salsa also, but fortify it with some Louisiana Supreme Hot Sauce. The Dorito taco shells are a little salty, but I love them, anyway. I had the “supreme” version with cut up tomatoes and sour cream. We were both pleased, as we sat at home munching on tacos and working on the Seattle Times crossword puzzles.

Friday we visited the Safeway directly across the parking lot from Taco Bell. We saw no one in line before we shopped at Safeway. As we finished our shopping we drove across the parking lot and saw one lone car leaving Taco Bell. There were no others in line. This was at noon. “To Go” seemed like a good idea for fast food restaurants that can no longer have people sit and eat inside their establishments, but I don’t see fast food places surviving long with only a few cars at dinner time and virtually nothing all day long. The owners could probably wait for a turn-around, but certainly not the workers.

