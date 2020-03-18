Westside Story – Flush Before You Brush

Professionals, while book smart, are not always street smart. Some professionals lack common sense, and they can be out of touch with average citizens, like us.

Take dentists, for example. I cannot believe what some dentists are recommending to the public. They want you to keep your toothbrush 6 feet away from your toilet.

Dentists Declare Toothbrushes and Toilets Do Not Mix.

Six feet of separation might work in a luxurious dentist’s house. The rest of us, mere mortals, are lucky to have a bathroom the size of a phone booth. Six feet will force us to move our toilets out into the hallway beyond the bathroom door. Worse yet, we may have to move our toilets outdoors into the flower bed under the bathroom window.

My toilet is only 4’ from my toothbrush sink, center to center. The only way for me to comply with the dentist 6 foot rule at my house is to brush my teeth at your house.

Many folks learning of a professional dentist’s recommendation will feel compelled to comply. I, on the other hand, recommend citizens override this kind of fear-based dental guidance and let common sense rule the day.

Take me, for example. I have no phobias related to mixing toilets and toothbrushes. In fact, as a magnanimous gesture, I am willing to take you photographically into the private confines of my master bathroom to clearly demonstrate my commitment to innovative dental care practices. Obviously, I am violating the dentists’ 6 foot rule.

For years I have taken dental fear-mongering to the opposite extreme. My image below provides a clear picture of how I save time, water, and money.

With a 36 inch lanyard attached to my toothbrush handle, I never utter that classic question that only serves to promote marital disharmony, “Honey, where is my toothbrush?”

That is right. I hang my toothbrush right on the toilet, so it is handy for brushing and easy to find after every meal, snack, and cocktail.

In the interest of health and safety, I always flush before I brush.

Instead of wasting money by running water down the bath sink drain while brushing my teeth, I dip my toothbrush into the swirling water in the toilet bowl. The swirling action of the water in the toilet bowl serves to power clean my toothbrush similar to using a pressure washer on my toothbrush. Additionally, the constant flow of fresh, cool water adds a positive aspect to my dental care.

Give my dental hygiene method a try, but remember, flush before you brush!