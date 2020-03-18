Vet Clinic, Mar. ’20

New resources for military veterans.
- Newly separated veterans will now get phone calls from the VA to talk about benefits… www.militarytimes.com/news/2019/12/27/newly-separated-veterans-will-now-get-phone-calls-from-the-va-to-talk-about-benefits-and-support-services
- VA Welcome Kit simplifies VA benefits, service process… www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/71634/va-welcome-kit-simplifies-va-benefits-and-service-process/
- GAO: VA must improve plans for providing long-term care to aging veterans… www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/02/20/gao-va-must-improve-plans-for-providing-long-term-care-to-aging-veterans
- Online Health Library Available for Veterans… www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/68702/online-health-library-available-veterans/
- Veterans get more banking options, under new VA partnership… www.militarytimes.com/pay-benefits/2020/02/17/veterans-get-more-banking-options-under-new-va-partnership
- Serving America’s Veterans by providing tips on investing for the future… www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/68037/serving-americas-veterans-providing-tips-investing-future/
- Retiring or departing military service? Check out the United Nations… www.militarytimes.com/education-transition/2020/02/11/retiring-or-departing-military-service-check-out-the-united-nations
- 7 stress resources Veterans can use right now… www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/70273/7-stress-resources-veterans-can-use-right-now/
- Veteran-owned and focused market research firm seeks online community of volunteers… www.militarytimes.com/military-honor/salute-veterans/2019/11/11/veteran-owned-and-focused-market-research-firm-seeks-online-community-of-volunteers
- ShopVCS.com – For Vets, their families & employees… www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/58357/shopvcs-com-vets-families-employees/
