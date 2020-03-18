The Harvester – Stadium District – Restaurant Review

For Sunday morning breakfast with friends, we had the whole contingent: three couples at The Harvester. Donn had called them, Alfred’s Elmer’s, and Manny’s to see who was open and serving. With the coronavirus regulations changing it’s tough to make plans in advance. Only Manny’s didn’t answer. Since they are owned by Alfred’s and are located in a prime neighborhood of apartments with few parking spaces (Proctor District), I’m guessing they just didn’t answer the phone.

For Sunday morning breakfast with friends, we had the whole contingent: three couples at The Harvester.

By 8:30 we were all in our places. We scored the large table in the middle of the dining room directly under the scrutinizing eye of a giant, rusted, metal rooster sculpture. The streets around The Harvester have been torn up for some time, so I don’t mind dining there to give them some business. The new street car will someday be traveling right past the restaurant and probably stopping near by. It seems like forever that South Stadium Way has been under renovation and transformation from downtown. The connecting road to Wright Park is blocked, and Division to MLK is a Frankenstein patchwork of asphalt repairs, cones, and barricades that makes it almost impossible to know the “route de jour” to the hospital, doctor’s offices and parking garages.

We scored the large table in the middle of the dining room directly under the scrutinizing eye of a giant, rusted, metal rooster sculpture.

Our group knows the various backroads and parking lot shortcuts to take. Once inside we had central seating and a friendly waitress who must cringe everytime we come to breakfast. She knows how I like my hashbrowns (burnt, burnt, burnt . . . with an onion cut up in them), but I forgot to request toast instead of biscuits. My bad. I was surprised to see the biscuits and gravy has gone up a buck to $9.50.

We were all mostly happy with breakfast. Our waitress is always nice and even laughs at our antics.

We were all mostly happy with breakfast. Our waitress is always nice and even laughs at our antics. I hope that’s a good sign.

When we left there were a few more people dining, but nothing like it was just a couple of years ago before the new roadway. With coronavirus the after church rush is probably next to nothing. The Harvester has been around for years, and years. Hopefully they will survive the pandemic and the streetcar. As I wrapping up this article, a news flash came on my computer that restaurants and bars are being closed. So this may be my last restaurant review for a while.