Westside Story – Life-Saving COVID-19 Precaution

My son-in-law, who is a Phi Beta Kappa, uses his smarts to know something about everything. Why just the other day, he sent me a copy of his blueprints for his patented design of a brand new cutting edge life-saving Covid – 19 precaution device.

Using the instructions he included in his how-to hide from disease video, I went out to my shop and within 45 minutes had successfully built my own filter.

Reference the photo below of me modeling his disease fighting filter system.

You have to admit, my son-in-law comes up with some creative ideas.