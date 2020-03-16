The Suburban Times

Westside Story – Life-Saving COVID-19 Precaution

My son-in-law, who is a Phi Beta Kappa, uses his smarts to know something about everything. Why just the other day, he sent me a copy of his blueprints for his patented design of a brand new cutting edge life-saving Covid – 19 precaution device. 

Using the instructions he included in his how-to hide from disease video, I went out to my shop and within 45 minutes had successfully built my own filter. 

Reference the photo below of me modeling his disease fighting filter system.

WS-Coughy-Filter

You have to admit, my son-in-law comes up with some creative ideas.

