Joeseppi's Italian Ristorante & Catering Restaurant Review – Tacoma

I picked up Peg from her exercise appointment on North Pearl. It was almost 11:30, so I asked Peg if she wanted to got out to lunch. She said, “Sure. How about Joeseppi’s?” We were less than two hundred yards away, so I thought why not? This was just after our governor’s announcement about the Corona Virus and a ban on meetings of 250 people or more. The parking lot was empty.

It was almost 11:30, so I asked Peg if she wanted to got out to lunch.

I noted the announcement on the front door that the restaurant is now closed on week days from two to four. Once inside we were greeted by Joe Stortini himself. This is not unusual. Joe is always welcoming. He’s a nice guy and his restaurant has helped out with take-overs for countless fundraising events in Tacoma and Pierce County. Joe walked us to the lounge and sat us down at a cozy table just a few feet away from the gas fireplace. When we bring a gaggle of relatives and granddaughters we dine in the restaurant with two or three tables. Generally for lunch or dinner (Thursday evening is Prime Rib Night) we dine in the lounge and enjoy an excellent meal and always have left overs.

Once inside we were greeted by Joe Stortini himself.

Peggy ordered the salad to accompany her sandwich. She asked for the vinaigrette dressing. It had a nice tang to it. When I ordered the salad, I usually get their “Homemade Creamy Gorgonzola” dressing with lots of Gorgonzola.

Peggy ordered the salad to accompany her sandwich. She asked for the vinaigrette dressing.

I almost always order the Sicilian Sausage Soup appetizer. It is thick with ground sausage. The soup is well flavored. With their bread sticks, the soup is almost a meal. When I have dinner, sometimes I’ll order a bowl of the soup, but for lunch a cup is enough.

I almost always order the Sicilian Sausage Soup appetizer. It is thick with ground sausage.

My friend John and I meet for lunch once a month at Joeseppi’s. I order the Italian Roast Beef Dip on a French roll, which is what I ordered this time as well. The au jus isn’t sodium heavy, but has just enough sharpness to keep everything interesting. The roast beef was layered over an inch high. The slightly toasted French roll held up well for the dipping. I was so looking forward to the sandwich I forgot the photograph it before I bit into the one half . . . and soon it was all gone. If you are looking for great take home ingredients for sandwiches and parties, you should check out their glass case in the deli.

My friend John and I meet for lunch once a month at Joeseppi’s. I order the Italian Roast Beef Dip on a French roll, which is what I ordered this time as well.

Peg ordered the crispy chicken sandwich. As advertised, it was crunchy. I had a bite. It was good . . . and both crispy and crunchy. The dressing wasn’t overwhelming. It was just tasty enough to add interest. Again, the French roll was perfect. Peg took half home.

Peg ordered the crispy chicken sandwich. As advertised it was crunchy.

Our lunch was $25 and change plus tip. Sarah was our server. She usually is. She knows my drink order, a Shirley Temple with lots of cherries . . . and refills. Dining at Joeseppi’s is always a comfortable affair. The wait staff and the cooks are always friendly. Senior pricing makes dining at Joe’s place very, very affordable. Check out their steak night and prime rib night . . . you will have a good time . . . and leftovers.

Sarah was our server. She usually is. She knows my drink order, a Shirley Temple with lots of cherries . . . and refills.

Write a review for Joeseppi’s and you could win $$$ (April 1st drawing!) – joeseppisitalian.com/reviews