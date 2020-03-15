St. Vinnies Update – Open and Continuing to Serve

St. Vinnies is still operating and ready to help people in Pierce County.

Mission Outreach

Now, more than ever St. Vinnie’s Homelessness Prevention & Basic Needs Program is essential to help our neighbors in need. Those funds help pay for basic needs, such as rent and utilities, gas cards and food. As there is a decline in the economy, we will see the requests ramp up.

In February St. Vinnies helped 1,048 families and provided $51,269 in direct financial support. In just one month! They expect to see those numbers drastically increase as businesses scale back to accommodate the fighting of the coronavirus. Please, donate to support St. Vinnie’s mission outreach. Every dollar counts.

Beyond Vintage

The Beyond Vintage dinner & auction to support the Homelessness Prevention & Basic Needs Program, scheduled April 24th has been postponed. When the new date is set, we will happily share with all of you! You can still purchase tickets online – ebay.com/str/shopsvdp

Retail Stores

The Tacoma and Summit Thrift Stores are open and operating Monday thru Saturday, 9am – 5pm. St. Vinnies is taking precautions to keep the retail surfaces, doors, floors and carts wiped down and disinfected throughout the day. Employees are wearing gloves and limiting unnecessary contact. They are monitoring sales throughout the day, and if sales are down, the impacted store will close early that day. Prices are always very affordable at St. Vinnies.

St. Vinnies is dependent on us as individuals and community partners to keep their doors open. Please, continue to contribute when you can and donate household items. Please shop with them. You will be surprised at their bargains. You can even shop with St. Vinnies on-line – ebay.com/str/shopsvdp

Thanks to everyone for your incredible, continued support! St. Vinnies has proudly served Pierce County since 1926 and looks forward to another 100 years of supporting this community and our neighbors in need. You can make donations online: squareup.com/store/particular-council-of-tacoma-society-of-st-vincent-de-paul

For any questions, please contact the St. Vinnie’s Team:

Tracy Peacock – Executive Director

St. Vincent de Paul of Tacoma, Pierce County

4009 South 56th

Tacoma, WA 98409

Direct: 253-426-1700

Cell;: 253-495-8772

“Helping our Neighbors in Need by providing Basic Needs, such as Rent & Utilities since 1926.”