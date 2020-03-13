Letter: Clover Park School District?

Will the Clover Park School District Board (CPSD) take a similar position as the Mead School District in Washington per their letter to Governor Inslee requesting he veto the controversial Sex Ed bill?

From The Ruth Institute:

“Some of the approved curriculum is so graphic legislators couldn’t quote it in proceedings without getting ‘gaveled’ or silenced.

“Capital television had to run a mature content warning when airing debate coverage, the equivalent of a rated R movie.

“This is not education. This is propaganda, ideology, and grooming.”

Will the CPSD take a similar position as it did in opposing marijuana?

At the January 22, 2018 joint meeting of the Lakewood City Council and Clover Park School District Board: “CPSD Board President Schafer shared the following CPSD the Board’s statement about marijuana.

“‘The CPSD Board of Directors shares the City’s concern about accessibility of the drug marijuana being made available in our city as a recreational drug. We do not see the drug as a benefit to students or increasing their ability to succeed in schools or the community.’”

Clover Park School District?