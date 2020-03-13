Goofy Goose Burgers & Teriyaki – Restaurant Review Tacoma

This was our second try for lunch with the Goofy Goose. Jim and I had found the place locked up the first time we went. I think there had been a small fire and they were cleaning up. A year later we were successful. We arrived at the Sixth Avenue eatery just before noon. There were three tables taken and one person sitting at the bar. The Goofy Goose offers a strange combination of hamburgers, stir fry, and Teriyaki . . . but it seems to work for them. The cashier/order-taker was nice, but not overly friendly. No one seemed to chat much with her. The interior is devoid of much interest . . . or joy.

While Jim studied the menu, I asked for a burger to go for my wife, but not until after Jim and I had eaten. For myself I ordered the Bento package at $14.95. “Bento is a single-portion take-out or home-packed meal common in Japanese, Taiwanese, and Chinese cuisines and other Asian cultures where rice is the main staple food. A traditional bento holds rice or noodles, fish or meat, with pickled and cooked vegetables, in a box. Containers range from mass-produced disposables to hand-crafted lacquerware.” – Wikipedia

I was shocked when the huge bento box was set down before me. There was a fresh salad, rice, teriyaki, a huge portion of General Tso chicken, tempura vegetables, and gyoza.

Jim ordered a hamburger. He enjoyed the burger as we sat and talked for a little over an hour.

When our children were in grade school at St. Patrick’s, Peggy and I were members of the parents group. Our kids played soccer and the Goofy Goose was a sponsor. The owner at the time also had children at St. Patrick’s. I think the ownership has changed several times since them, however. It had a long history of involvement in the neighborhood.

The Bento Box was much more than I could eat. I took the food home along with the original hamburger for Peg. The General Tso was a little spicy for her. The teriyaki was a little tough, but she loved the tempura. There were pieces of sweet potato, broccoli, and zucchini. I had already eaten two other pieces. The next day there was enough General Tso chicken, rice, teriyaki, gyoza, and the original unwrapped burger for lunch. We enjoyed the meal. We certainly got our money’s worth and more.

Visit Goofy Goose online – facebook.com/pages/Goofy-Goose-Hamburger/175984545746233