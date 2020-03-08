A Return to the Lobster Shop – Restaurant Review

Although it was still quite chilly, I was surprised to see clover blossoms instead of frost covering the lawn just around a tiny inlet next to The Lobster Shop along Ruston Way. Who couldn’t fall in love with the site of our port area beneath the blue cascade foothills and possible storm clouds floating their way north? We saw rain at four that afternoon.

Peg and I were on our way to lunch with my friend Pat Steel. Pat is a friend from Rotary and a good citizen for Tacoma and Pierce County. Pat was president of the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 in 1987/88. I was president in 1996/97. The three of us chatted and laughed for about two hours. The Lobster Shop is Pat’s favorite restaurant. Although it’s one of our favorites, we hadn’t been there is some time. We used to stop in at happy hour once a week. As we ate and talk, we discovered that Pat is involved with the American Lake Veterans Golf Course. They have a fundraising tournament planned for Saturday September 12th. Peg is involved with P.E.O., a women’s sorority, and they are having their annual golf tournament fund raiser on Friday September 11th at Oakbrook Golf Course. I’m pretty sure there will be an article about the two tournaments in The Suburban Times in August. That’s just a prediction of course.

As we talked and nibbled on excellent bread served with an olive oil dip we looked over the menu. There were so many choices . . . old favorites and new.

Pat ordered the Lobster Carbonara, which features Maine Lobster, sherry, garlic, shallots, lobster cream sauce, bacon, sweet peas, cracked black pepper, and linguine. It looked like quite a bit for lunch. Lobster at The Lobster Shop is usually a must. Pat had the lobster bisque as a starter. I enjoy lobster and the lobster bisque, but on this day ordered the beet salad and shared with Peg. I could have eaten another plate of the beet salad and a cup of lobster bisque, but I didn’t want to take a nap for the rest of the afternoon.

Peg ordered the fried oysters with broccolini. She loved the tartar sauce and of course the oysters. She gave me two. They were delicious. We both like the same foods, so it’s easy to share and taste. The oysters had just enough crust for crunch and soft meat on the inside for flavor.

I ordered the shrimp and spicy grits. Our friend Donna would have loved the grits. She was born and grew up in Alabama. She makes incredible grits. Although the menu mentioned spicy, it wasn’t spicy or hot for me. The shrimp were perfect. Stuck into the grits were two more slices of the crusty bread. Dipped in the grits and sauce they were wonderful. Accompanying the grits was a large spoon. I could have spooned a few more grits into my mouth, but the serving was probably perfect for lunch. I love grits.

Peg and I shared a berry sorbet at the end of the meal. It was cool and smooth and even had a lite perfumy aroma. It was the perfect end to the meal.

We had two hours of fun talking and eating. Peg and I only had a mile drive to get home, while Pat was heading to Lakewood on an errand then would finish the trek to his home in Steilacoom.

The Lobster Shop is a fine dining establishment – wp.lobstershop.com/