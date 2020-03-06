Auction for Emergency Assistance – St. Vinnie's Beyond Vintage 2020

Are you afraid to answer the door or the phone? Afraid you might be turned out? Feeling all alone? Is the struggle to meet basic needs tearing you apart? Or do you know someone who is being pushed to the brink? If so, then please pass along the information in this article.

Feeling all alone?

You are not alone. Always know that. For years Saint Vincent de Paul in Tacoma and Pierce County has assisted people in their time of need.

Compassionate volunteers from Catholic churches and St. Vincent de Paul of Tacoma, Pierce County work together helping our neighbors. Don’t worry. Individuals and families do not need to be a member of any religion or faith to receive help. St. Vinnie’s welcomes all who seek their services. They may help pay for emergency basic needs, such as rent, utilities, gas, food, clothing or provide links to other resources.

Last year St. Vinnie’s had a very successful fundraiser.

In 2019 St. Vinnie’s helped more than 17,000 individuals and provided more than $580,000 in financial assistance to help families struggling to pay for basic needs.

St. Vinnie’s relies on contributions of money and household items. Their two thrift stores in Puyallup and Tacoma provide both employment as well as income to fund their services.

Last year St. Vinnie’s had a very successful dinner and auction. The first time fund raiser was well received. People enjoyed themselves and bought items that had been donated to their stores. These generous donations are often treasures as well as basics like furniture, clothes, and art. Since last year’s auction St. Vinnie’s has been selecting vintage gems to amaze their supporters at Beyond Vintage 2020. These items were once somebody’s pride and joy. Now, they could be your’s.

Please join St. Vinnie’s on Friday, April 24th for a dinner & auction.

If you can help, please join St. Vinnie’s on Friday, April 24th for a dinner & auction to support their programs and find unique treasures, vintage and antiques all procured from St. Vinnie’s Thrift Stores! Seating is limited, please reserve your tickets today. – svdptacoma.org/

If you are having problems and need help, please email assistance or call the Helpline at 253 426-1710. Include your basic information, zip code and assistance requested and a team member will contact you within 24-72 hours – either from their office or one of the St. Vincent Parish Conferences. If St. Vinnie’s can help, they will.