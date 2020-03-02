Moving On Up – Property Values Expanding

We recently enjoyed an adventure in Edgewood. We stayed in one of the latest developments. Just driving to Edgewood and then touring Puyallup, Milton, Federal Way, and Fife we saw new building going on in both housing and business work space. As the major corporations in Seattle and the East side expand, their local populations are becoming our new neighbors. We need to keep up with the times. As pastures, green space, and fertile growing fields disappear, they are replaced with new homes, businesses, warehouses, and office space, we need to consider how this affects our taxes, new expenses, and our property values. Everything is related.

New apartment buildings in Tacoma’s Proctor District leaves virtually no parking spaces, which means the new owners of the apartments shop and dine within easy walking distance. What we see is construction with shops and business space on the first level with living space in the higher floors. The new restaurants and shops that move in to these new commercial spots, means competition for older established businesses. Change happens all around us.

A drive through Tacoma’s Hilltop area, a long time community with many homes in disrepair just a year or two ago, now shows houses being rehabbed, and placed on the market. This means new people and a new vitality, but it also means higher potential costs for home owners and renters. People living there currently will end up soon paying higher rents, and higher taxes on higher property values. With higher values, owners will need to increase their insurance coverage to keep pace with the market values. The same is true of each local business as well. Hilltop is just one example. This explosion of people will affect home owners, renters, as well as commercial property holders from Fife and Edgewood to Lakewood and Tillicum as well as the constantly expanding areas of Parkland, Spanaway, Elk Plain, Graham and beyond.

The Counselors of Real Estate have identified current and emerging issues affecting real estate:

2019-20 Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate™

Infrastructure Housing In America Weather And Climate-Related Risks The Technology Effect End-Of-Cycle Economics Political Division Capital Market Risk Population Migration Volatility and Confidence Public & Private Indebtedness

If you live in Pierce County, you can easily see that we are affected by eight to ten of those issues.

“A review of 2019’s housing market for Western Washington shows buyers priced out of King County continuing to drive up prices in the surrounding counties, including Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston . . . According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s review for 2019, Pierce County ended the year with its 2019 median closed sale price for single-family homes at $369,998, up 7.25 percent from 2018’s $345,000.” – Pierce County home prices and million-dollar property sales up in 2019 – Debbie Cockrell – The News Tribune

Real estate affects where you live, where you work, and your future. There is no in-between.

If you have questions about what is happening in your area, here are four reliable people to ask:

