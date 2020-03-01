Souper Pho at Westgate – Restaurant Review

Donn, Denny, and Jim are always apt to call and ask about meeting them for lunch. Thursday about a quarter past noon Donn called to see if I would like to meet him at Souper Pho. Thirty minutes later we were looking over the menu. Well, actually that’s not true. Donn almost always orders the same thing. Although I scanned the menu, I knew what I was going to order, but you just never know what might pique my interest on a particular day.

Thursday about a quarter past noon Donn called to see if I would like to meet him at Super Pho for lunch.

My wife Peg loves the Thai eggplant with pork as well as the Thai green beans with pork. I ordered the Thai green beans with pork. She has always had good taste . . . from the moment she chose me and probably before. If it had been dinner I might have chosen the Pad Thai. The dinner portions usually result in take-away boxes at the end of the meal. Well, for Peg at least. The Thai green beans with pork was as scrumptious as it was beautiful. As my mom used to say, “It tastes like more.” Served with a choice of 2 pot stickers or 2 vegetable egg rolls & steamed white or brown rice. I went for the egg rolls.

I ordered the Thai green beans with pork.

Donn orders the Souper pho with strip steak almost every time, I think. I’ve had it before. It has a wonderful flavor. Their soups are excellent. When Peg and I dine we usually share a bowl of Tom kha soup (in addition to other orders) with its coconut milk, mushroom, galangal, lime leaf, lime juice, chili paste, topped with green onion & cilantro. It is very, very tasty. We like the seafood combo for an extra $2. We take home the left-over and pour a little bit of the soup into our scrambled egg mixture the next morning for a taste-treat breakfast.

In addition to the bowl of Souper Pho Donn added a Vietnamese chicken sandwich. In comes with lightly toasted French bread, mayo, soy sauce, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, and jalapeno pepper (spicy).

Donn orders the Souper pho with strip steak.

Besides sodas, you can order Thai tea (With tapioca or jelly 75¢ extra), Bubble tea = Blended or Milk tea = on ice – (with tapioca or jelly 75¢ extra) and your choice of strawberry, mango, taro, green tea, coconut, honey dew, watermelon, banana, avocado, milk tea or coffee. You can also have Vietnamese coffee (Served hot or on ice with sweetened condensed milk), beer, both domestic and imported, non-alcoholic beer, as well as wine or hot sake.

In addition to the bowl of Souper Pho Donn added a Vietnamese chicken sandwich.

The owners and staff are all friendly and happy to make suggestions. The prices are very, very affordable. The customers represent a wide spectrum of America. Souper Pho has both a large take-out base as well as eat-in. Unlike other restaurants who close on Monday, Souper Pho remains open on Monday and closes on Tuesday. A friend sent me a message on Facebook because he went there on Tuesday. When he found it closed he was afraid they were going out of business. I assuaged his fears. We all want Souper Pho to remain in business and continue their excellent brand of cooking and helpful atmosphere.

Souper Pho – souperphorestaurant.com/