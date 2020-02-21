Dave's of Milton – Restaurant Review

It was just before sunrise. My wife and I were staying at a nearby AirBNB in Edgewood. I was hoping my son Patrick could join me for breakfast, but he was up at four and went to the office early. I was up early, but not that early. I walked into Dave’s of Milton just a few minutes past seven. It was still fairly dark. The restaurant has been around since 1950. I may have had coffee there before, but I’m not really sure.

Dave’s is across the street for Milton Community (Triangle) Park and only minutes away from Westridge where we were booked for a couple of relaxing days. I have driven past Dave’s numerous times on my way to Surprise Lake Middle School (just up the hill and around the curve) and their soccer field. I think I’ve watched all three of Patrick’s children play soccer there.

Taking a seat by the window I turned my coffee cup right-side up. Soon Jennifer was at my table asking if I would need milk. She noted that my table, nor the next one over had not been wiped clean the night before. She said, “You deserve a clean surface you can make your own mess on.” She wiped them both. I like friendly and helpful waitresses. The next trip around she delivered coffee, milk/cream and took my order. I am very particular and always ask for hash browns “burnt, burnt, burnt.” Jennifer nodded and said, “Burnt brown!” She nodded and walked away. From across the room I could hear her tell the cook, “burnt, burnt, burnt.”

Besides me there was one man in his mid-thirties waiting for a “to go” order and two tables of seniors out celebrating Valentine’s Day. The seniors weren’t all together but acted like they knew each other.

While I waited for my breakfast of biscuits and gravy, I read a little of “Go Like Hell” the book that the movie “Ford V Ferrari” is based upon. As I read I would stop and make notes to myself. I belong to a men’s book group. We meet each month. I don’t always get the assigned books read, so I read when I have a spare moment or two.

Jennifer returned with breakfast. I ordered the Biscuits and Gravy – “Sausage gravy over fresh baked large biscuits” with hash browns. I never expect much from restaurant biscuits. I grew up on homemade biscuits. My wife and I make great biscuits, and so do our children. Dave’s were better than most, but the hash browns were excellent. I had neglected to ask for gravy on them, but there was enough gravy over the biscuits to accommodate my hash browns as well.

I will return. I’ll probably order the Country Fried Steak: Angus beef, breaded and battered, fried golden then covered in country or sausage gravy. I always go for the sausage gravy rather than a country gravy. It usually has more texture and flavor. The gravy was good.

As the seniors gathered to leave, one of them advised me I had dropped something. I looked down under the table and laughed. I don’t like to put my baseball cap on the table, but have lost many that I simply laid on another chair; so I usually place my cap so it fits nicely on my knee. This time it had fallen off (a rarity).

The food was good, the prices were very affordable, even the customers were helpful, and the service was efficient and friendly. – davesofmilton.com/