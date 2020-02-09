Macaluso's Italian Restaurant – Review

We had eaten at Lovino’s in Ruston before and enjoyed the food, but not since it sold and became Macaluso’s Italian Restaurant. It’s been on our list to try for some time. We were in a little time crunch. Peg had to pack her clothes and tools of art for a trip the next morning with two friends to Port Townsend. We decided since the Ruston restaurant is only about a mile away from us and it opened at five, it would be a great place to dine, relax, and prepare for the trip the next morning.

For appetizers Peg ordered the broccolini and I ordered a bowl of beef stew. Somehow my stew disappeared before I could take a photograph. Lots of flavor. It went well with the focaccia bread as well. Much of the broccolini came home with us and ended up as part of Peg’s breakfast the next day. The focaccia was much lighter than any version I’ve eaten elsewhere. I would go back just for that bread.

Unfortunately for dinner, I ordered the Tagliatelle Pesto. I didn’t read the fine print about the heavy cream. I love pesto just by itself. Mixed with the cream it loses much of the pesto punch and becomes just a little too rich. The prawns were perfect. I wish I had ordered the Papperdelle Bolognese, however. I love those wide noodles.

For her main course, Peg ordered the Costolette Di Agnello. The rack of lamb chops and rosemary potatoes (fantastic) were excellent. She gave me one chop and she ate one. For breakfast she had a second chop and the last one I put in a sandwich bag as a surprise snack for her trip. The lamb was rare enough to be perfect. We wish Macaluso’s had mint jelly to accompany the lamb, like the English do . . . but not overcooked like the British.

For dessert I had the sea salt caramel gelato, while Peg had the beautiful limoncello cake. My gelato, was excellent with the little nubbins of chocolate and just a hint of saltiness, but Peg’s cake was gorgeous and tasted even better.

Next time we’ll plan our visit better so Peg can have some wine and we can relax and enjoy the evening and the food. In case you don’t know where Ruston is, make believe you are on your way to Vashon Island from Tacoma and head towards Point Defiance on North Pearl. The last stop light on North Pearl is the only stop light in Ruston. Look across the street and a smidgen to your right. Macaluso’s is right on the corner and directly across the street from the Antique Sandwich Company . . . which is a good place to be.

