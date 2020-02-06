Meridian Café – Puyallup Restaurant Review

My wife and I recently stayed at an ABNB in downtown Puyallup. Up early I walked around by myself looking at the murals, the Sounder picking up passengers, and other sights.
Looking down the street I saw an “OPEN” neon sign where I didn’t expect it. Auntee B’s was one of my favorite places for breakfast in Puyallup, but I was pretty sure they had closed.
I wove my way through traffic waiting for the train grate to open and looked into the Meridian Café. There were three people in one booth in a room that could probably accommodate fifty or more. I walked through and sat down at a four-top about ten feet from the back door.
Jessica was immediately at my table. Soon I had coffee (Dark roast Dillano’s™ coffee) and a menu. A few minutes later I knew what I was going to order. Not really caring about biscuits (rarely any good at most restaurants) I ordered biscuits and gravy with “burnt, burnt, burnt” hash browns. I chose sausage links for my meat and eggs over-easy. As I recall Auntie B’s had decent biscuits, a major plus in my book. “We’ve brought back the Meridian Café in a big way – new kitchen and dining room, large banquet area and even new bathrooms! The only thing that hasn’t changed is the homemade goodness!” – meridiancafepuyallup.com/
Shortly my breakfast was served. Jessica had already refused my order once from the kitchen because the hash browns didn’t appear “burnt” enough. My order of “burnt” is overkill. What I hate is lightly browned hash browns. I like my hash browns crispy. That a waitress stood up for my request impressed me. Yes, I fell in love with Jessica. I wish more waiters and waitresses listened to their patrons. The hash browns were absolutely perfect, although I had forgotten to ask for onions. Oh, well. My mistake. I stopped being perfect some time ago. The sausage links were browned just enough and served juicy! The gravy was thick and accepted a little more pepper for perfection. The biscuits were okay, which means better than most. Much better than most. I had maybe two or three bites. I think the Meridian Café is owned by the same people as Crockett’s. That’s a really good sign.
By eight, a Puyallup police officer came in through the back door carrying his laptop. He sat down, obviously a regular. Seats were beginning to fill, Kids were whooping a bit and a little buzz was telling me it was going to be a great day.
Walking back from breakfast was even more interesting. It was lighter and the mist was gone. I hurried across the train tracks just before the next Sounder whizzed through town, but not stopping.
