Trellis Café – Restaurant Review

When Peg and I started planning our staycation to downtown Puyallup, we started looking at new places to dine. We have favorites of course, but you can’t always zero in on Giorgio’s Greek Café. At the top of my list was the Trellis Café, I wasn’t really sure what it was, the hours seemed strange, but it seemed interesting. It was. The Trellis Café was welcoming. The food was delicious, and the owners were interesting. – places.singleplatform.com/trellis-cafe-3/menu

The Trellis Café could be one of the most romantic places to visit in Puyallup (I augmented the photo in a golden glow), but in reality it’s a busy place. The owners chat, prepare, and serve the food along with perhaps one helper. There are many beautiful elements and your eyes wander from one beautiful object to another. It is a very friendly place to go . . . and enjoy.

We were waited on by owner Pam Triplett. She lived for a time in England and dreamed of opening a tea shop. Back in America she eventually married Willie and together they have put together a charming place to relax and enjoy. I loved the lavender lemonade. They grow their own lavender, too. I took long sips and went through three glasses during our stay (the unisex bathroom is fairly close). I ordered the quiche and half-Trellis salad with black berry dressing and Ruffles potato chips. I would have liked about twice as much quiche, but didn’t leave hungry.

Peg ordered a half chicken salad sandwich and a bowl of wild rice and chicken soup. The dill pickle is a nice addition. The plates and china are not traditional, but based on traditional patterns. I think the same thing goes for the food and the friendly service.

My chair faced the cold case of desserts from about a dozen feet away. You wouldn’t think the siren call of sweets could reach me, but it did. I could see the cheese cake and it saw me. It was delicious. It wasn’t a small piece, but it was just right!

Peg asked the rum and nut cake. She shared a piece. It was absolutely wonderful. The run sauce was lick-able, but not in a semi-formal setting.

Pam and Willie have taken over the rest of the space as well. It features antiques and objects of art and beauty. Peg and I will return. Our daughter-in-law, Johanna was born in England, so we are considering a Mother’s Day gift of a certificate for “high” tea with sandwiches and biscuits served on a tiered platter. She and her family visited England two years ago. It was a first time for our son and their daughters. They had a marvelous time, so they should really enjoy the Trellis Café.

Pam and Willie have taken over the rest of the space as well. It features antiques and objects of art and beauty.