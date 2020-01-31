Westside Story – Musical Faucets

You do not have to take my word for it. Just ask anyone this question, “Did you know Joe Boyle, who writes Westside Story for The Suburban Times, invented the internet?” Very few know I was the guy who first helped former Vice President Al Gore see the big picture when it came to having a clear understanding of the future of the information superhighway.

I am to blame for so many people being in the dark about my inventive genius. I had never told anyone before because I did not want to brag, like I am doing now.

Overcoming my hesitancy to appear as a braggart, will allow me to share two brand new colossal*** inventions with you.

These inventions will revolutionize the music industry. My creative new products should not be surprising to anyone if they understand I possess a level of inventive genius that allowed me to invent the internet. I am the same guy.

I call my original design, The Singing Faucet. You might experience difficulty holding back laughter when you view my video below, but remember, all great inventions start somewhere.

My people have been in negotiations with Dolly Parton’s people. Dolly, known for being a talented multi-instrumentalist, told me she wants to use one of my Singing Faucets for her next album project.

Dolly Parton – Multi-Instrumentalist.

Watch my video below to see the Singing Faucet in action.

The Singing Faucet.

Wait, there is more. I have a second companion musical faucet for those who are not musically talented. This musical faucet, capitalizes on the public’s propensity for streaming music. I call this invention, The Streaming Faucet.

The Streaming Faucet.

Can you see the potential of these new concepts? Remember, as good as the Singing Faucet sounded; I am not a professional musician. Wait until you hear the Singing Faucet in Dolly Parton’s hands.

Enough talk. I think my two videos above, which I filmed in my inventor’s laboratory, or should I say lavatory, speak for themselves.

If you would like one or both of my Musical Faucets installed in your home, call my professional plumber, Rob Kampbell, founder and owner of RK Plumbing. T: 253-588-1228. Rob will have you entertaining your friends in no time. When not installing my Musical Faucets, Rob can be found performing standard plumbing installations and repairs. We feel RK Plumbing’s craftsmanship around our home for close to 30 years to be what one could consider impeccable plumbing art. The vendor recommendation portion of this paragraph is the more serious part of this entire column.

NOTE: ***Colossal. It is interesting to me to observe an unusual vocabulary phenomenon. I have used the word, colossal, orally for close to 3/4 of a century, but have never written or spelled the word, colossal, until this very article in paragraph #3 above. Have you ever had this kind of vocabulary experience?