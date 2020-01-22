Westside Story – 20 vs. 2020

My daughter knows this great fellow, named Eric, who holds the title Son-In-Law, my Son-In-Law, and he is my friend too. Eric is brilliant. Of course, he is smart, as is evidenced by the fact that he married my daughter.

Readers, please do me a favor. Whatever you do, do not ever tell Eric his Father-In-Law, Joe Boyle, stumbles through life with a defective secondary education. It is a challenge for me to hold my own when I am with Eric. He is highly intelligent, and I, in comparison, never attended kindergarten. Eric does not know I went to a school in a rough neighborhood, causing me to attend first grade twice. My school was like a prison, so I go six months off my two years of first grade for good behavior. It was not that I was so good, it was more like I did not get caught. I went on to graduate from high school with a 2.47-grade point average. I am not bragging.

If Eric knew about my educational flaws, he might not want to be my friend. Why? Because he was honored by becoming a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an honor society for the liberal arts and science founded on December 5, 1776. If the word got out I am his father-in-law, he might be expelled from a 243 year old scholastic honor society. He can’t even afford to be seen with me when you get right down to it.

Phi Beta Kappa Key.

The fact that I can brag it up that I know a Phi Beta Kappa dramatically reduces my anxiety over achieving a 2.47 GPA in high school.

So the other day, Eric sent me a crime avoidance tip from CNN. As you must well imagine, I have to pay attention to Eric’s tips for two reasons. Reason #1: Eric is a Phi Beta Kappa. Reason #2: I am a retired law enforcement officer who has spent quality time with cons and scammers. I know how fraudsters think, and I am well aware they are always working an angle.

Are you ready for Eric’s tip? The beautiful thing about this particular crime-fighting tip from Eric is it will not cost you time or money to comply with his advice.

TIP: When writing the year for our current year, do not take the lazy short cut of abbreviating 2020 to just 20 like 01-04-20. Write the full date with all eight digits, such as 01-04-2020. By following Eric’s tip, you will ward off the scammers who might try to victimize you by adding a couple of numbers before or after your 20. A culprit might, for example, make your 20, 1920, or 2026 to aid them with some evil deed.

I would think that because I, Deputy Joe Boyle – Emeritus, endorses Eric’s crime-fighting tip, you would adopt the advice without question. But if you need more information before being convinced, then click my link to be taken to the original CNN article Eric sent me. LINK: Crime-fighting tip for 2020.

Even if Eric and CNN are not correct, what can it hurt to write an extra 20 on 20 for 2020?

To enhance my credibility as a purveyor of rock-solid crime-fighting hints, I have chosen to provide you with a bonus tip at no extra charge.

TIP: Don’t take any wooden nickels.

In that we are talking numbers, like 2020, Retired Deputy Boyle has your 6. (Joseph Boyle Dictionary = I have your 6 is cop talk for I have your back.)

I wish you a happy new year, but of course your year will not be so hot if you become a con target victim by ignoring the advice of a Phi Beta Kappa or that of a busted down old retired cop.