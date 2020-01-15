A Second Home in Downtown Puyallup – ABNB

We’ve stayed at a local B&B in Puyallup as well as three different hotels. We enjoyed each one for multiple reasons. Now, we have connected with an ABNB (Air BnB) apartment in downtown Puyallup close to Pioneer Park and two of our favorite restaurants: West Pioneer Grill and Giorgio’s Greek Café. We’ll be booking the apartment for our convenience and adventure.

We have a granddaughter who plays flute in a middle school concert band who will be attending Puyallup High School next year. The apartment is just a few blocks away from PHS as well. We will try the two bedroom apartment out soon. We will stay two nights to relax and enjoy visiting the shops along Meridian.

Although it will just be my wife Peg and myself, the apartment can sleep six and has its own kitchen as well as washer and dryer.

For others, the ABNB apartment would be ideal for many of the events like Spring Fair at the fairgrounds as well as the Daffodil Floral Parade and the Washington State Fair and many dates in-between.

Although it will just be my wife Peg and myself, the apartment can sleep seven and has its own kitchen as well as washer and dryer. Read all the details – abnb.me/M82QHxU7O2

For our second trip to Puyallup in February we will use it as a half-way house for a trip to Issaquah to see the Village Theatre’s production of She Loves Me on one night and the second night we will attend the Liberty Theatre just around the corner from the apartment to see the MainStage production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

We love staying locally and enjoying the feel of a different community and experiencing the fun of meeting people and sharing stories.