Letter: State access to your baby – over 30,000 say no

It’s time now to express your opinion to the decision makers.

Here’s the link to House Bill 1771. And here is the link to comment.

From Oregon to Canada and both sides of the Cascades; from across the nation and even the world, tens of thousands oppose State of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s plan to put a government-approved inquisitor at your doorstep upon the birth of your baby.

Since the article first appeared here on November 6, 2019, over 30,000 people have responded.

Including this from Romania: “Acu statul o sa fie al3lea p?rinte in SUA.”

Translated: “Now the state will be a parent in the us.”

Similar expressions of concern have been registered on social media sites in New Zealand, Bulgaria and Norway, folks in ‘the old country’ apparently alarmed at the portend of such government intrusion happening here as happened there.

When commenting on this bill – that opportunity again linked here – you might want to excerpt talking points from the original article again linked here.

Remind your representatives that they are just that – representatives.

They should represent you.

Let your voice be heard.

If this bill doesn’t get out of committee it is dead.

Now is the time.

This link is the place.

Tell the drafters of this bill entitled “Universal Visitation” also known as “Welcome to Washington Baby Act” that they are not welcome at your door.

Parenting belongs to the parents, not to the State.

Here’s the link to make your views known.